CXO SHAREHOLDER DEADLINE SEPTEMBER 28, 2021: Bernstein Liebhard Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion in a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Concho Resources Inc.

Bernstein Liebhard LLP
·4 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds investors of the deadline to file a Lead Plaintiff motion in a securities class action lawsuit that has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the securities of Concho Resources Inc. ("Concho" or the "Company") (NYSE: CXO) from February 21, 2018 through July 31, 2019 (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Texas alleges violations of the Exchange Act of 1934.

If you purchased Concho securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit Concho Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit or contact Rujul Patel toll free at (877) 779-1414 or rpatel@bernlieb.com

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the well spacing at the Company’s Dominator Project was aggressive and highly risky, and premised on no reasonable basis to believe it would work as intended; (ii) Concho’s practice of implementing tighter well spacing was not relegated to a handful of “tests” and therefore more widespread than the market was led to believe; (iii) it was known or recklessly disregarded that any measures to mitigate well spacing risks were non-existent and/or impossible; (iv) these risks had manifested during the Class Period, causing underground well interference and permanently decreasing production, forcing the Company to scale back production targets and adopt more conservative spacing measures in its other projects; (v) it would take multiple quarters to unwind the impacts of the widespread well spacing failure; and (vi) as a result of the foregoing, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On July 31, 2019, after the close of trading, Concho released its financial results for the second quarter 2019. On this date, the Company revealed that the Dominator Project’s 23 wells were spaced “too tight,” and that Concho had already “incorporated learnings from [the Dominator Project] into its second half of 2019 program and future Delaware Basin projects.” Concho also revealed that it would be forced to scale back production targets for the rest of this year, including by reducing its active rig count to 18, down from 33 in the first quarter 2019.

On this news, Concho sank 22% to close at $75.97 per share on August 1, 2019, down from the closing price of $97.68 per share on July 31, 2019.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than September 28, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you choose to take no action, you may remain an absent class member.

If you purchased Concho securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit https://www.bernlieb.com/cases/conchoresourcesinc-cxo-shareholder-class-action-lawsuit-fraud-stock-422/apply/ or contact Rujul Patel toll free at (877) 779-1414 or rpatel@bernlieb.com

Since 1993, Bernstein Liebhard LLP has recovered over $3.5 billion for its clients. In addition to representing individual investors, the Firm has been retained by some of the largest public and private pension funds in the country to monitor their assets and pursue litigation on their behalf. As a result of its success litigating hundreds of lawsuits and class actions, the Firm has been named to The National Law Journal’s “Plaintiffs’ Hot List” thirteen times and listed in The Legal 500 for ten consecutive years.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING. © 2021 Bernstein Liebhard LLP. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Bernstein Liebhard LLP, 10 East 40th Street, New York, New York 10016, (212) 779-1414. The lawyer responsible for this advertisement in the State of Connecticut is Michael S. Bigin. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact Information

Rujul Patel
Bernstein Liebhard LLP
https://www.bernlieb.com
(877) 779-1414
rpatel@bernlieb.com


