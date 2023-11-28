Cyber Monday rings in $12.4 billion in sales as consumers hunt for bargains

Shoppers are making a list — and checking it twice for the best possible deals.

On Cyber Monday, consumers spent $12.4 billion online, up 9.6% compared to last year, per Adobe Analytics' data on e-commerce. As people looked to cash in last minute deals between 10 to 11 PM eastern, $15.7 million was spent every minute.

This comes after Black Friday brought in a record breaking $9.8 billion, up 7.5% compared to a year ago, while the following weekend saw $10.3 billion spent.

The total for Cyber Week — the five-day period between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday — amounted to $38 billion, up 7.8% year-over-year. Retailers' plans to push harder on discounting may have worked, after consumers buckled down on spending amid rising interest rates, dwindling savings, the return of student loan payments, and credit card debt.

"Prices are coming down and then we see discounts on top of that," Patrick Brown, Adobe VP of Growth & Insights said on Yahoo Finance LIVE. These two factors combined to create "a huge increase in demand."

"Consumers are feeling like they've gotten a better deal," he said.

Discretionary categories, many of which were affected by the slowdown in spending, got the biggest boost on Monday. They include apparel, which saw a 189% jump in online sales compared to October 2023, followed by appliances, toys, furniture, electronics, jewelry and sporting goods.

People visited sites more frequently to check for discounts, per Rakuten, a shopping platform that offers cash back for online shoppers. Marketplaces like Walmart (WMT) and eBay (EBAY) saw the highest increase in online traffic, followed by home and garden sites, business and office supplies, pet products, among other.

While e-commerce keeps growing — Shopify reported its online merchants brought in a record $9.3 billion over the Black Friday to Cyber Monday weekend, a 24% increase compared to 2022 — Black Friday isn't the door buster it used to be. On Friday, in-store traffic was up just 2% compared to last year, according to RetailNext, with beauty and jewelry brands bringing in the most foot traffic.

As a sign of times, shoppers spent $940 million in "Buy Now Pay Later" (BNPL) on Cyber Monday, up 42.5% compared to last year.

Shares of Affirm (AFRM) closed nearly 12% higher on Monday, while Klarna shared with Yahoo Finance that on Black Friday alone, the company saw a nearly 30% boost in orders placed compared to last year.

Some of the items that consumers used it for the most includes food mixers & processors, TVs, soundbars & home entertainment, coffee makers, along other discretionary items.

Winners of Cyber Five

As retailers offered major markdowns, they also have to keep margins top of mind.

"What is the right price, when do we start our promotions and what labor do we need to make sure that we're not dipping into that poor experience that people notice when they go into stores," Accenture global retail practice lead Jill Puleri Standish said of retailers' mindset.

An early winner of the shopping bonanza include Abercrombie and Fitch, per a Jefferies note to its clients.

The brand managed to pull back discounting from 30% last year to 25% this year. The company is "well-positioned to drive strong margins and finish the year strong," according to Jefferies.

However, Jefferies noted that footwear and apparel companies generally continue to remain pressured.

Beauty and skincare is also growing as shoppers shell out for affordable, feel-good items. Piper Sandler said it continues to favor ELF and COTY, "with both proving to be outperformers in the beauty/consumer space."

Now all eyes are on the next 32 day period, as Christmas lands on a Monday this year. This historically means "a deeper lull" between Thanksgiving and Christmas, and "more last-minute shopping given a full weekend before December 25," Dana Telsey, CEO of Telsey Advisory Group, said in a note to clients.

Shoppers typically wait until they are about 18 days to two weeks out from Christmas to start panic buying or making sure they get their presents in time of the day, Kelsey Jones, SAP Emarsys retail strategist, told Yahoo Finance LIVE.

Jones expects to see some of the discounts this weekend to continue to "trickle" in as it gets deeper into the holiday season.

