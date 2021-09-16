Cygnus Technologies and Carahsoft Announce CloudStack Offering to Deploy Zero Trust Data Management Capabilities

New offering enables agencies and organizations to rapidly pivot to zero trust policies across multiple domains and cloud environments

RESTON, Va., Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, and Cygnus Technologies, a cloud-focused technology reseller and services provider, today announced the availability of CloudStack, a turnkey cloud services stack that enables Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Public Sector organizations to rapidly deploy scalable zero trust data management capabilities.



CloudStack is designed for rapid deployment to manage, migrate and secure mission critical data which is created, shared and consumed across edge, cloud, data center and hybrid environments. The solution stack leverages an API-first, platform agnostic architecture for maximum development flexibility, allowing Public Sector customers to select their compute, storage, data protection, application, infrastructure monitoring, networking and zero trust security components from a flexible configuration menu. This speeds the deployment of foundational cloud services technologies that can be managed either internally or by a third party as a service.

“We are proud to offer a solution that will enable the Public Sector to revolutionize how it handles and protects its data,” said Maryam Emdadi, Vice President at Carahsoft. “We are also thrilled to collaborate with vendor, services and reseller partners across the channel to make CloudStack responsive to the requirements of customers’ highly complex missions and environments.”

Under the partnership agreement, Carahsoft will serve as the lead distributor for CloudStack, and Cygnus Technologies will provide installation and configuration services. Hardware and ancillary software is supplied by Carahsoft’s vendors, including:

“Cygnus is proud to partner with Carahsoft to introduce this Capabilities Bundle from our Constellation Solutions Portfolio,” said Chris Prophett, Managing Partner, Cygnus Technologies. “CloudStack is a modular commercial cloud services capability designed for Public Sector, DoD and Intel customers who need highly secure configuration options to meet their mission requirements.”

CloudStack is delivered as a fully assembled, crated and ready-to-configure system. This offering is available through Carahsoft’s Cloud Purchasing Program (CPP) and the company’s reseller partners. Through CPP, customers can purchase cloud products and services on a monthly or prepaid basis to match their mission and usage needs. By offering an online portal and pay-as-you-go option, CPP is suited to Government agencies and Public Sector organizations seeking to avoid the costs and vendor lock in of the traditional procurement process. More information is available on Carahsoft’s dedicated CPP resource center.

CloudStack is available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s NASA SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B and the company’s NASPO ValuePoint, NCPA and The Quilt cooperative purchasing contracts. To learn more, contact the CloudStack Team at Carahsoft at (703) 889-9884 or Braden.Voorhies@carahsoft.com.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source, Customer Experience and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

About Cygnus Technologies

As a value added reseller, the Cygnus Technologies team brings deep experience advising Public Sector agencies on all technology aspects of their respective Cloud Adoption journeys. We work to earn our customers’ trust by focusing on their business needs, and by helping them drive operational excellence by executing more efficiently and cost effectively against their Mission Objectives as they embrace the Cloud.

