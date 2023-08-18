D-Wave Quantum (QBTS) Stock Price Increased Dramatically in Q2

180 Degree Capital Corp., an investment management firm, recently released its second quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The quarter was rough for the portfolio, which lost 5.8% compared to a 5.3% increase for the Russell Microcap Index. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2023.

180 Degree Capital highlighted stocks like D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS) in the second quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Burnaby, Canada, D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS) develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services. On August 17, 2023, D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS) stock closed at $1.3100 per share. One-month return of D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS) was -45.64%, and its shares lost 85.36% of their value over the last 52 weeks. D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS) has a market capitalization of $167.718 million.

180 Degree Capital made the following comment about D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS) in its second quarter 2023 investor letter:

"D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS): QBTS reported weak results for the first quarter and a new debt facility from its largest shareholder for up to $50 million, with $15 million drawn initially and the next tranches available if the company achieves certain milestones. After selling off materially following earnings, QBTS appears to be the beneficiary of interest in AI-related stocks, and its stock price increased dramatically from the lows following earnings. With the stock above $1/share, QBTS now has access to its equity facility from Lincoln Park Capital. For the quarter, QBTS increased NAV by $0.11, or $1.2 million."

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 10 hedge fund portfolios held D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS) at the end of second quarter which was 9 in the previous quarter.

