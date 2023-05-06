What Is Darling Ingredients Inc.'s (NYSE:DAR) Share Price Doing?

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR), might not be a large cap stock, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NYSE over the last few months, increasing to US$68.47 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$52.90. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Darling Ingredients' current trading price of US$57.69 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Darling Ingredients’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's The Opportunity In Darling Ingredients?

Good news, investors! Darling Ingredients is still a bargain right now according to my price multiple model, which compares the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Darling Ingredients’s ratio of 12.51x is below its peer average of 17.77x, which indicates the stock is trading at a lower price compared to the Food industry. What’s more interesting is that, Darling Ingredients’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will Darling Ingredients generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 44% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Darling Ingredients. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since DAR is currently below the industry PE ratio, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current price multiple.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on DAR for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its prosperous future profit outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy DAR. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Darling Ingredients you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in Darling Ingredients, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

