Data Analytics Q3 Earnings: Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Simply the Best

The end of an earnings season can be a great time to assess how companies are handling the current business environment and discover new stocks. Let’s take a look at how Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) and the rest of the data analytics stocks fared in Q3.

Organizations generate a lot of data that is stored in silos, often in incompatible formats, making it slow and costly to extract actionable insights, which in turn drives demand for modern cloud-based data analysis platforms that can efficiently analyze the silo-ed data.

The 5 data analytics stocks we track reported a mixed Q3; on average, revenues beat analyst consensus estimates by 2.6% while next quarter's revenue guidance was in line with consensus. Inflation (despite slowing) has investors prioritizing near-term cash flows, but data analytics stocks held their ground better than others, with the share prices up 10.7% on average since the previous earnings results.

Best Q3: Alteryx (NYSE:AYX)

Initially created as a way to organise census data for the government, Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) provides software that helps companies automate and analyse their internal data processes.

Alteryx reported revenues of $232 million, up 7.6% year on year, topping analyst expectations by 10.4%. It was a strong quarter for the company, with a significant improvement in its gross margin and an impressive beat of analysts' revenue estimates.

"Alteryx delivered a solid Q3, with key growth and profitability metrics exceeding our prior outlook, driven by improved execution and cost discipline," said Mark Anderson, CEO of Alteryx,

Alteryx achieved the biggest analyst estimates beat and highest full-year guidance raise of the whole group. The stock is up 55.3% since the results and currently trades at $47.14.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Founded by Josh James after selling his former business Omniture to Adobe, Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) provides business intelligence software that allows managers to access and visualize critical business metrics in real-time, using their smartphones.

Domo reported revenues of $79.68 million, flat year on year, in line with analyst expectations. It was a decent quarter for the company, with EPS and operating cash flow topping analysts'estimates. Its revenue and RPO (remaining performance obligations) also slightly beat Wall Street's projections, and its EPS guidance for next quarter came in better than expected.

Domo had the slowest revenue growth among its peers. The stock is up 3.5% since the results and currently trades at $9.8.

Weakest Q3: Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Founded by healthcare professionals Tom Burton and Steve Barlow in 2008, Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) provides data and analytics technology to healthcare organizations, enabling them to improve care and lower costs.

Health Catalyst reported revenues of $73.21 million, up 3.7% year on year, in line with analyst expectations. It was a weak quarter for the company, with a decline in its gross margin and underwhelming revenue guidance for the next quarter.

Health Catalyst had the weakest full-year guidance update in the group. The stock is down 26.6% since the results and currently trades at $9.51.

Palantir (NYSE:PLTR)

Started by Peter Thiel after seeing US defence agencies struggle in the aftermath of the 2001 terrorist attacks, Palantir (NYSE:PLTR) offers software as a service platform that helps government agencies and large enterprises use data to make better decisions.

Palantir reported revenues of $558.2 million, up 16.8% year on year, in line with analyst expectations. It was a decent quarter for the company, with revenue and EPS exceeding expectations.

Palantir delivered the fastest revenue growth but had the weakest performance against analyst estimates among its peers. The stock is up 11.6% since the results and currently trades at $16.66.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL)

Born out of a failed voice recognition startup by founder Spenser Skates, Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) is data analytics software helping companies improve and optimize their digital products.

Amplitude reported revenues of $70.64 million, up 14.6% year on year, in line with analyst expectations. It was a mixed quarter for the company, with its net revenue retention rate in jeopardy and decelerating customer growth. On the other hand, its gross margin improved and the company turned free cash flow positive.

The company added 127 customers to reach a total of 2,471. The stock is up 9.6% since the results and currently trades at $12.21.

