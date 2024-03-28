DATA MODUL Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen Full Year 2023 Earnings: Misses Expectations

DATA MODUL Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen (ETR:DAM) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: €283.2m (up 2.6% from FY 2022).

Net income: €14.5m (down 21% from FY 2022).

Profit margin: 5.1% (down from 6.7% in FY 2022). The decrease in margin was driven by higher expenses.

EPS: €4.11 (down from €5.21 in FY 2022).

DATA MODUL Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen Revenues and Earnings Miss Expectations

Revenue missed analyst estimates by 4.0%. Earnings per share (EPS) also missed analyst estimates by 21%.

The primary driver behind last 12 months revenue was the Displays segment contributing a total revenue of €181.5m (64% of total revenue). Notably, cost of sales worth €223.7m amounted to 79% of total revenue thereby underscoring the impact on earnings. The largest operating expense was General & Administrative costs, amounting to €30.2m (67% of total expenses). Explore how DAM's revenue and expenses shape its earnings.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 5.7% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 10% growth forecast for the Electronic industry in Germany.

Risk Analysis

Before you take the next step you should know about the 1 warning sign for DATA MODUL Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen that we have uncovered.

