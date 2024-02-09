Olivier Pomel, CEO of Datadog Inc (NASDAQ:DDOG), executed a sale of 133,315 shares in the company on February 6, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. Datadog Inc is a cloud-based monitoring and analytics platform that helps companies improve their operational performance and security. The platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers' technology stack.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 1,253,446 shares and has not made any purchases. The recent transaction is part of a series of sales by the insider, with no insider buys reported over the same period.

The insider transaction history for Datadog Inc shows a pattern of 92 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Datadog Inc CEO Olivier Pomel Sells 133,315 Shares

On the day of the sale, shares of Datadog Inc were trading at $129.82, giving the company a market capitalization of $43.19 billion.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.67, with a GF Value of $193.85, indicating that Datadog Inc is significantly undervalued.

Datadog Inc CEO Olivier Pomel Sells 133,315 Shares

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

