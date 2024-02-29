Datadog Inc (NASDAQ:DDOG), a cloud-based platform that provides monitoring and analytics for developers, IT operations teams, and business users in the cloud age, has reported an insider selling event. Olivier Pomel, the Chief Executive Officer of Datadog Inc, sold 19,226 shares of the company on February 26, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing.Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 1,187,035 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This latest transaction continues a trend of insider selling at Datadog Inc, with a total of 94 insider sells and no insider buys reported over the same timeframe.

Datadog Inc (DDOG) CEO Olivier Pomel Sells 19,226 Shares

On the day of the sale, shares of Datadog Inc were trading at $130.06, giving the company a market capitalization of $43.279 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 1087.25, which is significantly higher than the industry median of 27.935. Despite this high price-earnings ratio, the company's historical median price-earnings ratio is lower.The stock's valuation, when compared to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value), suggests that Datadog Inc is currently modestly undervalued. With a share price of $130.06 and a GF Value of $146.06, the price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.89.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.Investors and analysts often monitor insider selling as it can provide insights into an insider's perspective on the value of the company's stock. However, insider selling does not always indicate a lack of confidence in the company and can be motivated by various personal financial needs or portfolio management decisions.

