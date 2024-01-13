Alexis Le-quoc, the Chief Technology Officer of Datadog Inc (NASDAQ:DDOG), executed a sale of 127,105 shares in the company on January 10, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. This transaction has been part of a series of sales by the insider over the past year, with a cumulative total of 1,085,368 shares sold and no shares purchased.

Datadog Inc is a cloud-based monitoring and analytics platform that provides full-stack observability for technology stacks, applications, and business outcomes. The company's platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers' entire technology stack.

The insider transaction history for Datadog Inc indicates a trend of insider sales, with a total of 92 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Datadog Inc's Chief Technology Officer Alexis Le-quoc Sells 127,105 Shares

On the valuation front, Datadog Inc's shares were trading at $120.08 on the day of the insider's recent sale, resulting in a market cap of $40.412 billion. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.63, suggesting that Datadog Inc is significantly undervalued according to the GF Value estimate of $189.17.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is derived from historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

