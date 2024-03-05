Dave Ramsey: 15 Cheap Vacation Ideas in the US

Vacations are a time of rest, relaxation and enjoyment. In today’s economy with high prices and inflation, taking your next vacation could come at a premium.

Dave Ramsey: 7 Vacation Splurges That Are a Waste of Money

Explore: Get $340 Per Year in Cash Back on Things You Already Buy

Despite higher costs, 40% of Americans plan to travel more in 2024 versus 2023, according to Forbes. Higher prices mean more expensive vacations. However, while Americans are vacationing more, it doesn’t have to break the bank.

Sponsored: Owe the IRS $10K or more? Schedule a FREE consultation to see if you qualify for tax relief.

Ramsey Solutions highlighted 15 budget ways to take your next vacation in the US:

Travel Off-Season: Traveling off-season can save you a bundle on your next getaway. For example, go on a beach vacation in early September rather than August. Going places when fewer people are visiting can reduce costs and might even help you afford more than one getaway.

Explore Nearby Destinations: Taking a “staycation,” a vacation nearby within one to two hours from home, can save you money. If you’re visiting a destination close to home, the cost of roundtrip travel should be less. Since you’re taking a shorter trip and the destination isn’t so far away, you could spend less on accommodations by just staying for a night or two.

Choose Day Trips: Day trips can make you feel like you’re on vacation, without actually going on vacation. You can get up early and drive to take a hike, go to the beach or visit a popular nearby attraction. Staying out the whole day and perhaps having a meal or two out before heading home for the night can feel like a vacation, but at a much lower cost.

Visit a National Park: America has dozens of national parks. Consider exploring a nearby national park, perhaps one within driving distance. Most national parks only charge an entrance fee by car or person, which is usually pretty nominal.

Go on a Weekend Trip: Opting for a weekend trip rather than a weeklong vacation can save you a bundle. It can also save you from using up a bunch of paid vacation time all in one go since you’ll probably travel on days you already have off from work.

Stay With Friends and Family: Choosing a destination where family and friends live is a great idea, especially if they love to host. This can be a huge cost saver. Not having to pay for a hotel or other accommodation can free up funds to have more meals out or even treat your hosts.

Book a Trip With a Warehouse Store: Purchasing a vacation package through a warehouse club like Costco can help save you money. Oftentimes, you can get discounts on vacation packages including hotels, resorts, theme park tickets and flights.

Visit Off-the-Beaten-Path Destinations: Visiting less frequented destinations can not only be a memorable and unique experience but also a money-saving one. These can include beaches in non-tourist cities or cultural sites like museums in smaller towns.

Be a Tourist in Your Own City: If you’re fortunate to live in or very close to a big city like New York, Los Angeles or Chicago, consider taking a mini “vacation” and visiting popular sites close to home. Although you won’t be traveling far, you can take in the best sites in your local area and save a lot of money by not paying for flights and accommodations.

Choose Camping: Camping is an economical way of taking a vacation. While campsites may charge a nightly fee, the cost is usually far less than paying for nights at a hotel.

Travel on a Weekday: Traveling over a weekend (like on a Friday and Saturday night) usually costs more when it comes to the cost of flights and accommodations. If you can swing it, try traveling during the week to save money. You might even be able to save enough to stay an extra day and have a longer vacation.

Find Out About Insider Tips: When you visit a new destination as a tourist, it’s difficult to know the best spots that might be less frequented. Do some research in advance to find insider tips from travel bloggers, TikTokers or others who might be locals in the area. Insider tips and tricks can not only save you money, but also lead to a more enjoyable vacation.

Try Home Swapping: If you’re comfortable with other people staying in your home when you’re away, consider a home swap. Websites like HomeExchange and Noad offer a way to connect with other travelers and swap homes with someone who lives in a destination you want to visit. You can save a lot of money and get to visit a new place on a budget.

Book Early: Typically, booking flights and accommodations well in advance of your trip will save you money. Booking a trip last minute, especially to a hot destination, can cost you an extra bundle that can be saved with some proactive planning. However, when planning isn’t possible, travel sites like Expedia and HotelTonight sometimes offer steep discounts on hotel stays at the last minute.