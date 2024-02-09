Insights from David Abrams (Trades, Portfolio)' Latest 13F Filing Highlight Key Investment Changes

David Abrams (Trades, Portfolio), the seasoned investor behind Abrams Capital Management, has revealed his latest investment moves in the fourth quarter of 2023 through a recent 13F filing. With a reputation for a value-oriented investment philosophy, Abrams has honed his skills over a decade working alongside Seth Klarman (Trades, Portfolio) at Baupost before founding his own Boston-based firm in 1999. Abrams Capital Management is known for its opportunistic and fundamental approach, focusing on long-term investments in a select portfolio of equities, debt, and other asset classes.

David Abrams Adjusts Portfolio, Meta Platforms Sees Notable Reduction

Key Position Reduces

During the quarter, David Abrams (Trades, Portfolio) made the decision to trim positions in three stocks, with Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:META) and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) experiencing the most significant cuts. The reduction in Meta Platforms by 216,924 shares marked a 23.36% decrease in holdings and a 2.15% impact on the portfolio. Meta's stock, which traded at an average price of $325.65, has seen a 46.03% return over the past three months and a 32.25% year-to-date increase. Teva's shares were reduced by 1,969,597, a 24.72% decrease, affecting the portfolio by 0.66%. Teva's average trading price was $9.34, with a 36.94% three-month return and a 15.04% year-to-date gain.

Portfolio Overview

As of the fourth quarter of 2023, David Abrams (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio comprised 15 stocks, with significant positions in Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD), Asbury Automotive Group Inc (NYSE:ABG), Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL), U-Haul Holding Co (NYSE:UHAL.B), and Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:META). These top holdings represent a diverse range of industries, with the portfolio's main concentrations in Consumer Cyclical, Communication Services, Industrials, Energy, Financial Services, Healthcare, and Technology sectors.

