Daxor Corporation (NASDAQ:DXR) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Michael Feldschuh: Thank you, Natalie (ph), and good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to the Daxor Annual Shareholder Call. I would like to turn the floor over to our Chief Financial Officer, Robert Michel for some highlights from our financial performance. Bob?

Robert Michel: Thank you, Michael, and good afternoon, everybody. Here's a summary of our fiscal 2023 financial results. For year ended December 31, 2023, Daxor's net assets increased 17.4% to $34,10,384 or $7.08 per share as compared to $28,969,469 or $6.75 per share at December 31, 2022. Valuation of the operating division increased $6 million to $32 million at December 31, 2023, from $26 million at December 31, 2022. The increase during 2023 is based on an annual independent valuation performed for the year ended December 31, 2023, utilizing a hybrid of methods of the income approach using the discounted cash flow method and the market approach realizing recent arm's length transactions. In 2023, $464,599 Daxor treasury shares were sold in a price of $9.75.

The discounted cash flow realized 35% of this weighting on the income approach and utilize 65% weighting on the market approach. For year-end December 31, 2023, Daxor had net dividend income of $157,378. Net realized gains on investment of activity of $603,774. There was a decrease -- a net decrease in the unrealized depreciation on investments of $885,199 as we sold long-held positions during the year 2023 and from which prior year's significant unrealized gains unwound into realized gains for the period. Included in net – net increase in net assets resulting from operations of $280,640 is a non-cash stock-based compensation expense of $631,701. In an effort to provide incentive to employees, officers, agents and consultants to the company we utilize stock-based incentive awards.

