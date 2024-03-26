Dayforce Inc (DAY) EVP, COO Christopher Armstrong Sells 60,000 Shares

Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer of Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY), Christopher Armstrong, has sold 60,000 shares of the company on March 22, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $69.14 per share, resulting in a total value of $4,148,400.

Dayforce Inc is a software company that specializes in cloud-based human capital management solutions. The company's platform provides comprehensive services including payroll, benefits, workforce management, human resources, talent management, document management, and analytics. This technology enables businesses to streamline their operations, enhance employee engagement, and make informed decisions based on real-time data.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 61,772 shares of Dayforce Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale represents a significant portion of the insider's transactions in the company over this period.

The insider transaction history for Dayforce Inc shows a pattern of insider sales, with 20 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Dayforce Inc were trading at $69.14, giving the company a market cap of $10.204 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 187.43, which is above the industry median of 27.6 and also above the historical median price-earnings ratio for the company.

With the current share price and a GuruFocus Value of $92.01, Dayforce Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.75, indicating that the stock is considered Modestly Undervalued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

