DBV Technologies S.A.

Montrouge, France, February 21, 2023

DBV Technologies to Participate in Upcoming AAAAI 2023 Congress

DBV Technologies (Euronext: DBV – ISIN: FR0010417345 – Nasdaq Stock Market: DBVT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced upcoming participation at the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology (AAAAI) Annual Scientific meeting, taking place February 24-27 in San Antonio, TX. Two scientific poster presentations have been accepted on efficacy and safety data from subgroups of patients from the Phase 3 EPITOPE study. DBV will also host a booth in the AAAAI exhibit hall (#1826).

The clinical data to be presented will discuss the efficacy and safety profile of epicutaneous immunotherapy (EPIT) with Viaskin Peanut 250 µg from the Phase 3 EPITOPE study in peanut-allergic children aged 1-3 years with and without certain comorbid atopic conditions. One poster compares efficacy and safety data in children with and without concomitant food allergies, while the second poster focuses on children with and without atopic dermatitis.

This year’s meeting will also feature a non-CME Product Theater on the Immunological Role of the Skin in Food Allergy. Professors Dr. Hugh Sampson, MD from the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and Dr. Cecilia Berin, Ph.D., Bunning Professor for Food Allergy Research from the Feinberg School of Medicine at Northwestern University, will discuss immune properties of the skin as they relate to food allergy and the putative mechanism of epicutaneous immunotherapy, a novel approach to allergen desensitization that leverages the skin’s immunological functions. The Product Theater is scheduled for Saturday, February 25, from 10:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. CST in the AAAAI Annual Meeting Exhibit Hall 2, lobby level.

DBV is also proud to sponsor the AAAAI Fellows-in-Training (FIT) Program reception. The private reception will be open to current allergy/immunology Fellows-in-Training on Friday, February 24, from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. CST at the San Antonio Marriott Rivercenter, Third Floor, Grand E.

“We are proud to showcase the Phase 3 efficacy and safety data of our epicutaneous immunotherapy in peanut-allergic toddlers aged 1 – 3 years with either concomitant food allergy or atopic dermatitis at the AAAAI annual meeting, as these are common comorbid allergic conditions in young children with peanut allergy,” said Dr. Pharis Mohideen, Chief Medical Officer of DBV Technologies. “The results demonstrate consistency in safety and efficacy across multiple patient groups, further validating the potential benefit of using the Viaskin™ platform for the treatment of peanut allergy in young children. We are excited to bring this innovative therapy to the forefront of the medical community and look forward to continued research in peanut-allergic patients."

DBV Abstracts:

Scientific Presentations

Both e-posters will be accompanied by recorded author presentations and will be available on-demand at https://annualmeeting.aaaai.org/ beginning on Friday, February 24, 2023.

Please note that only registered attendees will be able to access the poster hall, which is available through the virtual AAAAI platform. Following the conclusion of the meeting, these presentations will be available on DBV’s website, www.dbv-technologies.com, for those who are unable to attend.

Poster Presentations

“Efficacy and Safety of Epicutaneous Immunotherapy for Peanut Allergy in Subjects Aged 1-3 Years With and Without Concomitant Food Allergies in the EPITOPE Study” will be presented by David Fleischer, M.D., Associate Professor of Pediatrics at Children’s Hospital Colorado.

Presentation ID: A082

Session Title: Food Immunotherapy: Outcome and Mechanism

Presentation Date: Friday, February 24, 2023

Presentation Time: 3:15 p.m. – 4:15 p.m. EST

Presentation Location: Convention Center, Lobby Level, Hall 2





“Efficacy and Safety of Epicutaneous Immunotherapy for Peanut Allergy in Subjects Aged 1-3 Years With and Without Atopic Dermatitis in the EPITOPE Study” will be presented by Amy Scurlock, M.D., Associate Professor of Pediatrics at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences and Arkansas Children’s Hospital.

Presentation ID: A085

Session Title: Food Immunotherapy: Outcome and Mechanism

Presentation Date: Friday, February 24, 2023

Presentation Time: 3:15 p.m. – 4:15 p.m. EST

Presentation Location: Convention Center, Lobby Level, Hall 2





About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies is developing Viaskin™, an investigational proprietary technology platform with broad potential applications in immunotherapy. Viaskin is based on epicutaneous immunotherapy, or EPIT™, and is DBV Technologies’ method of delivering biologically active compounds to the immune system through intact skin. With this new class of non-invasive product candidates, the Company is dedicated to safely transforming the care of food allergic patients. DBV Technologies’ food allergies programs include ongoing clinical trials of Viaskin Peanut. DBV Technologies has global headquarters in Montrouge, France, and North American operations in Basking Ridge, NJ. The Company’s ordinary shares are traded on segment B of Euronext Paris (Ticker: DBV, ISIN code: FR0010417345) and the Company’s ADSs (each representing one-half of one ordinary share) are traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (Ticker: DBVT).

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements and estimates, including statements regarding the therapeutic potential of Viaskin™ Peanut as a treatment for peanut-allergic children and the potential benefits of EPIT™, DBV Technologies’ clinical development and regulatory plans, timing and projections of VITESSE study milestones, and timing and anticipated results of interactions with regulatory agencies. All statements about VITESSE study milestones, enrollment and anticipated results contained herein are DBV’s best estimates and projections are based on performance of previous studies and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance and achievements with respect to the VITESSE study to differ materially from the estimates and projections contained herein. These forward-looking statements and estimates are not promises or guarantees and involve substantial risks and uncertainties and may be impacted by market conditions as well as other risks and uncertainties set forth in DBV Technologies’ regulatory filings with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (“AMF”), DBV Technologies’ filings and reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and future filings and reports made with the AMF and SEC. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and estimates, which speak only as of the date hereof. Other than as required by applicable law, DBV Technologies undertakes no obligation to update or revise the information contained in this Press Release.

Viaskin and EPIT are trademarks of DBV Technologies.

