Deckers Outdoor Corp Director Bonita Stewart Sells 4,000 Shares

On February 22, 2024, Bonita Stewart, a director at Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK), sold 4,000 shares of the company's stock, according to a recent SEC Filing. This transaction was executed in a single sale and is part of the insider's trading activities over the past year, which have included a total of 4,000 shares sold and no shares purchased.

Deckers Outdoor Corp is a global leader in designing, marketing, and distributing innovative footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company is known for its niche in the lifestyle and performance product market, with a portfolio of brands including UGG, Teva, Sanuk, and HOKA ONE ONE.

The insider transaction history for Deckers Outdoor Corp shows a pattern of insider sales over the past year, with no insider buys recorded during the same period. There have been 16 insider sells in total over the past year.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp were trading at $866.15, giving the company a market cap of $22.600 billion.

The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 31.67, which is above both the industry median of 20.37 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

Deckers Outdoor Corp's stock is currently trading with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.49, indicating that the stock is significantly overvalued when compared to the GF Value of $579.49.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

