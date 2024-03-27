Declining Stock and Solid Fundamentals: Is The Market Wrong About EDAG Engineering Group AG (ETR:ED4)?

With its stock down 6.2% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard EDAG Engineering Group (ETR:ED4). However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, which in this case looks quite promising. Particularly, we will be paying attention to EDAG Engineering Group's ROE today.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for EDAG Engineering Group is:

20% = €31m ÷ €160m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every €1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of €0.20.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of EDAG Engineering Group's Earnings Growth And 20% ROE

At first glance, EDAG Engineering Group seems to have a decent ROE. Further, the company's ROE compares quite favorably to the industry average of 8.9%. This probably laid the ground for EDAG Engineering Group's moderate 17% net income growth seen over the past five years.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that EDAG Engineering Group's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 11% in the same period, which is great to see.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. If you're wondering about EDAG Engineering Group's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is EDAG Engineering Group Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

EDAG Engineering Group has a three-year median payout ratio of 44%, which implies that it retains the remaining 56% of its profits. This suggests that its dividend is well covered, and given the decent growth seen by the company, it looks like management is reinvesting its earnings efficiently.

Besides, EDAG Engineering Group has been paying dividends over a period of eight years. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company is expected to keep paying out approximately 47% of its profits over the next three years. Therefore, the company's future ROE is also not expected to change by much with analysts predicting an ROE of 20%.

Conclusion

Overall, we are quite pleased with EDAG Engineering Group's performance. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. Having said that, the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down, as forecasted in the current analyst estimates. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

