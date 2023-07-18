Declining Stock and Solid Fundamentals: Is The Market Wrong About Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)?

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) has had a rough month with its share price down 6.9%. However, a closer look at its sound financials might cause you to think again. Given that fundamentals usually drive long-term market outcomes, the company is worth looking at. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Heartland Express' ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Heartland Express is:

15% = US$129m ÷ US$867m (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.15 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Heartland Express' Earnings Growth And 15% ROE

At first glance, Heartland Express seems to have a decent ROE. Be that as it may, the company's ROE is still quite lower than the industry average of 21%. However, the moderate 11% net income growth seen by Heartland Express over the past five years is definitely a positive. Therefore, the growth in earnings could probably have been caused by other variables. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place. Bear in mind, the company does have a respectable level of ROE. It is just that the industry ROE is higher. So this also provides some context to the earnings growth seen by the company.

Next, on comparing Heartland Express' net income growth with the industry, we found that the company's reported growth is similar to the industry average growth rate of 14% over the last few years.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is Heartland Express fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Heartland Express Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

In Heartland Express' case, its respectable earnings growth can probably be explained by its low three-year median payout ratio of 8.4% (or a retention ratio of 92%), which suggests that the company is investing most of its profits to grow its business.

Moreover, Heartland Express is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 9.4%. However, Heartland Express' future ROE is expected to decline to 11% despite there being not much change anticipated in the company's payout ratio.

Conclusion

Overall, we are quite pleased with Heartland Express' performance. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business at a moderate rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. With that said, on studying the latest analyst forecasts, we found that while the company has seen growth in its past earnings, analysts expect its future earnings to shrink. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

