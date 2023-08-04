Declining Stock and Solid Fundamentals: Is The Market Wrong About Legacy Housing Corporation (NASDAQ:LEGH)?

It is hard to get excited after looking at Legacy Housing's (NASDAQ:LEGH) recent performance, when its stock has declined 5.3% over the past week. However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, which in this case looks quite promising. In this article, we decided to focus on Legacy Housing's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Legacy Housing is:

17% = US$68m ÷ US$398m (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.17 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Legacy Housing's Earnings Growth And 17% ROE

To begin with, Legacy Housing seems to have a respectable ROE. And on comparing with the industry, we found that the the average industry ROE is similar at 18%. This probably goes some way in explaining Legacy Housing's significant 26% net income growth over the past five years amongst other factors. However, there could also be other drivers behind this growth. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

As a next step, we compared Legacy Housing's net income growth with the industry and found that the company has a similar growth figure when compared with the industry average growth rate of 31% in the same period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is Legacy Housing fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Legacy Housing Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Legacy Housing doesn't pay any dividend currently which essentially means that it has been reinvesting all of its profits into the business. This definitely contributes to the high earnings growth number that we discussed above.

Summary

In total, we are pretty happy with Legacy Housing's performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. With that said, on studying the latest analyst forecasts, we found that while the company has seen growth in its past earnings, analysts expect its future earnings to shrink. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

