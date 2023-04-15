Declining Stock and Solid Fundamentals: Is The Market Wrong About Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)?

Fox Factory Holding (NASDAQ:FOXF) has had a rough month with its share price down 3.2%. But if you pay close attention, you might gather that its strong financials could mean that the stock could potentially see an increase in value in the long-term, given how markets usually reward companies with good financial health. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Fox Factory Holding's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Fox Factory Holding is:

18% = US$205m ÷ US$1.1b (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.18 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Fox Factory Holding's Earnings Growth And 18% ROE

To begin with, Fox Factory Holding seems to have a respectable ROE. Further, the company's ROE compares quite favorably to the industry average of 14%. This certainly adds some context to Fox Factory Holding's exceptional 27% net income growth seen over the past five years. We reckon that there could also be other factors at play here. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

As a next step, we compared Fox Factory Holding's net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 4.2%.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. If you're wondering about Fox Factory Holding's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Fox Factory Holding Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Fox Factory Holding doesn't pay any dividend currently which essentially means that it has been reinvesting all of its profits into the business. This definitely contributes to the high earnings growth number that we discussed above.

Summary

In total, we are pretty happy with Fox Factory Holding's performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. Having said that, the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down, as forecasted in the current analyst estimates. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

