Long-established in the Interactive Media industry, Bilibili Inc (NASDAQ:BILI) has enjoyed a stellar reputation. It has recently witnessed a daily gain of 6.81%, juxtaposed with a three-month change of -11.26%. However, fresh insights from the GuruFocus Score Rating hint at potential headwinds. Notably, its diminished rankings in financial strength, growth, and valuation suggest that the company might not live up to its historical performance. Join us as we dive deep into these pivotal metrics to unravel the evolving narrative of Bilibili Inc.

Decoding Bilibili Inc (BILI)'s Future Performance: A Deep Dive into Key Metrics

Understanding the GF Score

The GF Score is a stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus using five aspects of valuation, which has been found to be closely correlated to the long-term performances of stocks by backtesting from 2006 to 2021. The stocks with a higher GF Score generally generate higher returns than those with a lower GF Score. Therefore, when picking stocks, investors should invest in companies with high GF Scores. The GF Score ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 as the highest rank.

Based on the above method, GuruFocus assigned Bilibili Inc the GF Score of 67 out of 100, which signals poor future outperformance potential.

Unveiling Bilibili Inc's Business

Bilibili Inc, with a market cap of $5.68 billion, is a Chinese online entertainment platform best known for its video-sharing site resembling YouTube. Founded in 2009, it started as a long-form video platform for anime, comics, and gaming (ACG) content that appealed to Gen Z users. Since then, it has expanded its content to include a broader range of interests, attracting Chinese users outside of the Gen Z cohort. The firm generates revenue through five main areas: advertising, games, live streaming, value-added services, and e-commerce. With sales of $3.18 billion, it, however, operates at a margin of -30.64%.

Financial Strength Analysis

Bilibili Inc's financial strength indicators present some concerning insights about the company's balance sheet health. The company has an interest coverage ratio of 0, which positions it worse than 0% of 326 companies in the Interactive Media industry. This ratio highlights potential challenges the company might face when handling its interest expenses on outstanding debt. It's worth noting that the esteemed investor Benjamin Graham typically favored companies with an interest coverage ratio of at least five.

The company's Altman Z-Score is just 0.68, which is below the distress zone of 1.81. This suggests that the company may face financial distress over the next few years.

Profitability Analysis

Bilibili Inc's low Profitability rank can also raise warning signals. The company's Operating Margin has declined over the past five years ((-205,104.00%)), as shown by the following data: 2018: -17.66; 2019: -22.06; 2020: -26.18; 2021: -33.17; 2022: -38.17.

Additionally, Bilibili Inc's Gross Margin has also declined over the past five years, as evidenced by the data: 2018: 20.72; 2019: 17.56; 2020: 23.67; 2021: 20.86; 2022: 17.58. This trend underscores the company's struggles to convert its revenue into profits.

Conclusion

Given Bilibili Inc's financial strength, profitability, and growth metrics, the GuruFocus Score Rating highlights the firm's unparalleled position for potential underperformance. While the company has a strong reputation in the Interactive Media industry, its declining margins and financial strength indicators suggest that it may struggle to maintain its historical performance. Therefore, investors should exercise caution when considering this stock.

