Decoding Ownership and Performance: Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc(RHP)

Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust, specializing in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The company's core holdings include distinguished properties such as Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center and Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center. With three business segments, Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other, Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc primarily generates its revenue from the hospitality segment.

Overview of Share Ownership

As of the latest data, Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc has an outstanding share count of 59.71 million. Institutional ownership stands at 44.77 million shares, constituting 74.98% of the total shares. Meanwhile, insiders hold 1.74 million shares, accounting for 2.92% of the total share count.

Recent Performance

Over the past week, Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc experienced a decline of about 1.7% in its stock value. As of Oct 18 2023, the stock fell by 1.18%, contrasting with its three-month return of -7.26%. A closer look reveals fluctuations in its market cap, which rose to $5.55 billion in the most recent quarter from $4.96 billion in the preceding one. This volatility has sparked keen interest in the company's ownership trends.

Income Breakdown

This is the income breakdown of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc:

Institutional Ownership and Key Players

Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc's institutional ownership history reveals the levels of trust and confidence that major players have in the company's future. As of 2023-09-30, Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc's institutional ownership level is 74.98%, up from institutional ownership of 74.84% as of 2023-06-30 and down from institutional ownership of 98.91% from a year ago.

Among the most significant stakeholders , the top fund managers owning chunks of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc's stock are Mario Gabelli (Trades, Portfolio), Jefferies Group (Trades, Portfolio), and Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio), with 1.86%, 0.01%, and 0.01% of shares outstanding respectively.

Earnings: Past and Future

Financial performance remains a cornerstone of investment decisions. Over the past three years, Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc's Ebitda growth averaged 0.4% per year, which is worse than 54.87% of 534 companies in the REITs industry. This growth extends to the five-year marker, with a growth of 0%.

Insider Ownership and Activities

Insider ownership offers insights into the convictions of the company's board directors and C-level employees. Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc's insider ownership is approximately 2.92% as of 2023-08-31, compared to insider ownership of 3.07% from a year ago, reflecting the decreased faith of those intimately familiar with the company's operations.

Conclusion

In the ever-evolving realm of stocks, understanding the nuances of ownership and earnings is critical. Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc's recent dip is a case study in how major players react to market shifts, and their movements offer crucial insights for potential investors. As always, a holistic view, combining both past performance and future projections, remains key to sound investment decisions.

