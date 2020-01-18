Deep tech VCs on what they view as some of the most impactful young startups right now

During this week's Democratic debate, there was a lot of talk, unsurprisingly, about ensuring the future of this country's children and grandchildren. Climate change was of particular interest to billionaire Tom Steyer, who said repeatedly that addressing it would be his top priority were he elected U.S. president.

As it happens, earlier the same day, we'd spent time on the phone with two venture capitalists who think of almost nothing else every day. The reason: they both invest in so-called deep tech, and they meet routinely with startups whose central focus is on making the world habitable for generations of people to come -- as well as trying to produce outsize financial returns, of course.

The two VCs with whom we talked know each other well. Siraj Khaliq is a partner at the global venture firm Atomico, where he tries to find world-changing startups that are enabled by machine learning, AI, and computer vision. He has strong experience in the area, having cofounded The Climate Corporation back in 2006, a company that helps farmers optimize crop yield and that was acquired by Monsanto in 2013 for roughly $1 billion.

Seth Bannon is meanwhile a founding partner of Fifty Years, a nearly five-year-old, San Francisco-based seed-stage fund whose stated ambition is backing founders who want to solve the world's biggest problems. The investors' interests overlap so much that Khaliq is also one of Fifty Years's investors.

From both, we wanted to know which companies or trends are capturing their imagination and, in some cases, their investment dollars. Following are excerpts from our extended conversation earlier this week. (We thought it was interesting; hopefully you will, too.)

TC: Seth, how would you describe what you're looking to fund at your firm?

SB: There's a Winston Churchill essay [penned nearly 100 years ago] called "Fifty Years Hence" that describes what we do. He predicts genomic engineering, synthetic biology, growing meat without animals, nuclear power, satellite telephony. Churchill also notes that because tech changes so quickly that it's important that technologists take a principled approach to their work. [Inspired by him] we're backing founders who can make a ton of money while doing good and focusing on health, disease, the climate crisis . . .

TC: What does that mean exactly? Are you investing in software?

SB: We're not so enthusiastic about pure software because it's been so abstracted away that it's become a commodity. High school students can now build an app, which is great, but it also means that competitive pressures are very high. There are a thousand funds focused on software seed investing. Fortunately, you can now launch a synthetic biology startup with seed funding, and that wasn't possible 10 years ago. There are a lot of infrastructural advancements happening that makes [deep tech investing even with smaller checks] interesting.

TC: Siraj, you also invest exclusively on frontier, or deep tech, at Atomico . What's your approach to funding startups?

SK: We do Series A [deals] onward and don't do seed stage. We primarily focus on Europe. But there's lot of common thinking between us and Seth. As a fund, we're looking for big problems that change the world, sometimes at companies that won't necessarily be big in five years but if you look out 10 years could be necessary for humanity. So we're trying to anticipate all of these big trends and focus on three or four theses a year and talk as much as we can with academics and other experts to understand what's going on. Founders then know we have an informed view.

Last year, we focused on synthetic biology, which is a becoming so broad a category that it's time to start subdividing it. We were also doing AI-based drug discovery and quantum computing and we started to spend some time on energy as well. We also [continued an earlier focus on ] the future of manufacturing and industry. We see a number of trends that make [the latter] attractive, especially in Europe where manufacturing hasn't yet been digitized.

TC: Seth, you mentioned synthetic biology infrastructure. Can you elaborate on what you're seeing that's interesting on this front?

SB: You've maybe heard of directed evolution, technology that allows biologists to use the power of evolution to get microbes or other biological machines to do what they want them to do that would have been impossible before. [Editor's note: here, Bannon talked a bit about Frances Arnold, the Nobel Prize-winning chemist who was awarded the prize in 2018 for developing the technique.]

