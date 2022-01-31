U.S. markets closed

Definitive Healthcare Announces Timing of Its Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast

Definitive Healthcare Corp.
·1 min read
  • DH

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Definitive Healthcare Corp. (“Definitive Healthcare”) (Nasdaq: DH), an industry leader in healthcare commercial intelligence, today announced that its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021 financial results will be released on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, after market close. The company will host a conference call and webcast at 5:00 PM (ET) / 2:00 PM (PT) to discuss the company’s financial results.

A live audio webcast of the event will be available on the Definitive Healthcare’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.definitivehc.com/.

A live dial-in will be available at (877) 407-3982 (domestic) or (201) 493-6780 (international). The conference ID number is 13726682. Shortly after the conclusion of the call, a replay of this conference call will be available through March 9, 2022 at (844) 512-2921 (domestic) or (412) 317-6671 (international). The replay passcode is 13726682.

About Definitive Healthcare
At Definitive Healthcare, our passion is to transform data, analytics and expertise into healthcare commercial intelligence. We help clients uncover the right markets, opportunities and people, so they can shape tomorrow’s healthcare industry. Our SaaS platform creates new paths to commercial success in the healthcare market, so companies can identify where to go next.

Media Contact:
Danielle Johns
djohns@definitivehc.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Brian Denyeau
ICR for Definitive Healthcare
brian.denyeau@icrinc.com
646-277-1251

Source: Definitive Healthcare Corp.


