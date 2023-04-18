Definitive Healthcare Corp.'s (NASDAQ:DH) Share Price Not Quite Adding Up

When close to half the companies in the Healthcare Services industry in the United States have price-to-sales ratios (or "P/S") below 2.6x, you may consider Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) as a stock to avoid entirely with its 5.3x P/S ratio. However, the P/S might be quite high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

What Does Definitive Healthcare's Recent Performance Look Like?

Recent times have been advantageous for Definitive Healthcare as its revenues have been rising faster than most other companies. It seems that many are expecting the strong revenue performance to persist, which has raised the P/S. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

Do Revenue Forecasts Match The High P/S Ratio?

In order to justify its P/S ratio, Definitive Healthcare would need to produce outstanding growth that's well in excess of the industry.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew revenue by an impressive 34% last year. The latest three year period has also seen an excellent 160% overall rise in revenue, aided by its short-term performance. Accordingly, shareholders would have definitely welcomed those medium-term rates of revenue growth.

Looking ahead now, revenue is anticipated to climb by 18% per year during the coming three years according to the twelve analysts following the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the industry is forecast to expand by 18% per annum, which is not materially different.

With this in consideration, we find it intriguing that Definitive Healthcare's P/S is higher than its industry peers. It seems most investors are ignoring the fairly average growth expectations and are willing to pay up for exposure to the stock. Although, additional gains will be difficult to achieve as this level of revenue growth is likely to weigh down the share price eventually.

The Bottom Line On Definitive Healthcare's P/S

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-sales ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

Analysts are forecasting Definitive Healthcare's revenues to only grow on par with the rest of the industry, which has lead to the high P/S ratio being unexpected. When we see revenue growth that just matches the industry, we don't expect elevates P/S figures to remain inflated for the long-term. A positive change is needed in order to justify the current price-to-sales ratio.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 3 warning signs for Definitive Healthcare (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that you need to be mindful of.

Of course, profitable companies with a history of great earnings growth are generally safer bets. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that have reasonable P/E ratios and have grown earnings strongly.

