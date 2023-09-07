Dell downgraded to Sell, McDonald's upgraded: Wall Street's top analyst calls

TipRanks

Not long ago, data was being touted as the ‘new oil,’ while in some quarters that epithet has been bestowed at times on copper, or even, fresh water. However, according to a statement made by Elon Musk, ‘lithium batteries are the new oil.’ That may not be such a surprising take, considering that lithium plays a crucial role in the rechargeable battery technology needed to power electric vehicles (EVs). While Tesla currently sources its lithium from several producers, it is also in the process of