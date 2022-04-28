U.S. markets close in 3 hours 51 minutes

Demand for Global Galley Equipment Market Size & Share Worth USD 7915.1 Million by 2028, Exhibit a CAGR of 4.1% Growth | Industry Trends, Value, Analysis & Forecast Report by Facts & Factors

Facts & Factors
·10 min read
Facts &amp; Factors
Facts & Factors

[227+ Pages Report] According to a market research study published by Facts and Factors, the demand analysis of Global Galley Equipment Market size & share revenue was valued at around USD 6219.5 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 7915.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of approximately 4.1% between 2022 and 2028. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are B/E Aerospace (U.S.), Zodiac Aerospace (France), JAMCO Corporation (Japan), Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG (Germany), Meili Marine (U.S.), and others.

NEW YORK, United States, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled “Galley Equipment Market By Application (Aviation, Marine, Defense, and Commercial), By Aircraft Type (Single-aisle, Twin-aisle, and Business General Aviation), By Ship Type (Surface Ships, Amphibious Ships, Passenger Vessels, Recreational Boats, and Bulk Carriers), By Insert Type (Aviation Galleys, Electric Insert, Non-Electric Insert, Ship Galleys, Electric Insert, and Non-Electric Insert), By Fit (Line Fit and Retro Fit), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Trends, Market Insights, Data analysis, Historical Information, and Forecast 2022–2028” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Galley Equipment Market size & share was witnessed USD 6219.5 million in 2021and it is expected to surpass around USD 7915.1 million Mark, by 2028, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 4.1% during the forecast period 2022 to 2028.”

What is Galley Equipment? How big is the Galley Equipment Market?

Market Overview:

Galley equipment refers to a variety of onboard kitchen appliances used for cooking and storing food materials on land, sea, and airborne vessels. They consist of both non-electric and electric additives, such as serving pots, trays, racks, trolleys, and trash compartments, as well as food processing equipment, chillers, and washing machinery. The expanding travel and tourism industry represents one of the key factors driving the growth of the market in the forecast period.

Get a Free Sample PDF of this Research Report for more Insights with a Table of Content, Research Methodology, and Graphs - https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/galley-equipment-market

(A free sample of this report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the Following:

  • Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2022 updated report.

  • The COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis is included in the package

  • About 227+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

  • Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on Request

  • Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2022

  • Includes Tables and figures have been updated

  • The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

  • Facts and Factors research methodology

(Please note that the sample of this report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

Report Scope

Report Attribute

Details

Market Size in 2021

USD 6219.5 Million

Projected Market Size in 2028

USD 7915.1 Million

CAGR Growth Rate

4.1% CAGR

Base Year

2021

Forecast Years

2022-2028

Key Market Players

B/E Aerospace (U.S.), Zodiac Aerospace (France), JAMCO Corporation (Japan), Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG (Germany), and Meili Marine (U.S.), among others

Key Segment

By Application, Aircraft Type, Ship Type, Insert Type, Fit, and Region

Major Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

Purchase Options

Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Global Galley Equipment Market: Dynamics

  • Rising Demand for Aircraft

A significant increase in the sales of modern aircraft and the rising number of fleet deployments across the globe is also providing a boost to the market growth. There is also widespread adoption of lightweight galley equipment in various ships and aircraft that aid in enhancing the operational efficiency of the vessel, along with providing comfort and convenience for the passengers, driving the growth of the market in the coming years. If airlines used better galleries, they would be able to serve nicer food and beverages. These aspects may have a major impact on global market performance. The increasing demand for modular galleys is also creating a positive impact on market growth. Manufacturers are developing innovative and aesthetically appealing product variants that can be customized according to the requirements of the customers, propelling the growth of the market in the upcoming years.

Moreover, factors, like rapid urbanization and extensive research and development (R&D) activities in the aviation industry, are estimated to drive the market in the approaching years. Despite its numerous applications, the expansion of the galley equipment market is hampered by a few factors. The growing popularity of low-cost carriers for a variety of commercial and personal uses has stifled the growth of galley equipment. Furthermore, enterprises in this industry are always challenged by the need to reduce the weight and size of galley equipment.

Browse the full “Galley Equipment Market By Application (Aviation, Marine, Defense, and Commercial), By Aircraft Type (Single-aisle, Twin-aisle, and Business General Aviation), By Ship Type (Surface Ships, Amphibious Ships, Passenger Vessels, Recreational Boats, and Bulk Carriers), By Insert Type (Aviation Galleys, Electric Insert, Non-Electric Insert, Ship Galleys, Electric Insert, and Non-Electric Insert), By Fit (Line Fit and Retro Fit), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Trends, Market Insights, Data analysis, Historical Information, and Forecast 2022–2028” Report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/galley-equipment-market

Galley Equipment Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The Covid-19 pandemics have had a negative impact on most businesses around the world. This is due to significant disruptions in their respective manufacturing and supply-chain operations as a result of multiple precautionary lockdowns and other restrictions imposed by governments around the world. Moreover, consumer demand has reduced as individuals are now more focused on reducing non-essential spending from their personal budgets since the overall economic position of most people has been negatively impacted by this epidemic.

The aforementioned factors are expected to have a negative impact on the global Galley Equipment market's revenue trajectory over the forecast period. The global Galley Equipment market is expected to rebound once regional regulatory authorities begin to ease these imposed lockdowns.

Galley Equipment Market: Segmentation Analysis

The Galley Equipment Market is segregated based on Application, Aircraft Type, Ship Type, Insert Type, and Fit. Based on Application, the global market is distinguished into Aviation, Marine, Defense, and Commercial. Based on Aircraft Type, the global market is distinguished into Single-aisle, Twin-aisle, and Business general aviation.

Based on Ship Type, the global market is distinguished into Surface Ships, Amphibious Ships, Passenger Vessels, Recreational Boats, and Bulk Carriers. Based on Insert Type, the global market is distinguished into Aviation Galleys, Electric Insert, Non-Electric Insert, Ship Galleys, Electric Insert, and Non-Electric Insert. Based on Fit, the global market is distinguished into Line Fit and Retro Fit.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/buynow/su/galley-equipment-market

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global galley equipment market include -

  • B/E Aerospace (U.S.)

  • Zodiac Aerospace (France)

  • JAMCO Corporation (Japan)

  • Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG (Germany)

  • Meili Marine (U.S.)

Key Insights from Primary Research:

  • As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Galley Equipment market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 4.1%.

  • The Galley Equipment market was valued at around USD 6219.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 7915.1 million, by 2028.

  • Based on application segment, the marine segment dominates the market and is likely to do so during the forecast period, owing to rising global marine shipments.

  • By Aircraft Type, the single-aisle segment is expected to increase rapidly due to increasing global demand for single-aisle aircraft.

  • On the basis of region, the Asia Pacific has grown rapidly. The surge in demand for new aircraft deliveries is a major factor in its rapid expansion.

Key questions answered in this report:

  • What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Galley Equipment industry?

  • What are the main driving factors propelling the Galley Equipment Market forward?

  • What are the leading companies in the Galley Equipment Industry?

  • What segments does the Galley Equipment Market cover?

  • How can I receive a free copy of the Galley Equipment Market sample report and company profiles?

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fnfresearch.com/inquiry/galley-equipment-market

Regional Dominance:

During the forecast period, the APAC region is predicted to have the greatest growth rate in the galley equipment market. Over the last several years, the region has seen considerable expansion in the aviation and marine industries, mostly due to increased demand for new aircraft deliveries and an increase in the region's marine fleet, which is likely to enhance the galley equipment market. This growth can also be attributed to the increase in government spending on developing naval forces, increasing the disposable of the population in emerging countries, such as India and China.

North American Galley Equipment Market is expected to witness tremendous growth due to the growing number of commercial aircraft and the demand for new commercial aircraft and business jets in the region. In addition, the cruise industry in North America is on the rise due to more passengers opting for cruise travel in the region, new cruise ships with increased capacities are expected to be delivered in the future, driving the market growth in the future.

Request for Customization on this Report as per your requirements - https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/galley-equipment-market

(We tailor your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customising your report.)

The global galley equipment market is segmented as follows:

By Application

  • Aviation

  • Marine

  • Defense

  • Commercial

By Aircraft Type

  • Single-aisle

  • Twin-aisle

  • Business General Aviation

By Ship Type

  • Surface Ships

  • Amphibious Ships

  • Passenger Vessels

  • Recreational Boats

  • Bulk Carriers

By Insert Type

  • Aviation Galleys

  • Electric Insert

  • Non-Electric Insert

  • Ship Galleys

  • Electric Insert

  • Non-Electric Insert

By Region

  • North America

    • U.S.

    • Canada

    • Rest of North America

  • Europe

    • France

    • UK

    • Spain

    • Germany

    • Italy

    • Rest of Europe

  • Asia Pacific

    • China

    • Japan

    • India

    • South Korea

    • Rest of Asia Pacific

  • The Middle East & Africa

    • Saudi Arabia

    • South Africa

    • Rest of the Middle East & Africa

  • Latin America

    • Brazil

    • Argentina

    • Rest of Latin America

Request For Free Sample Report of the Global Galley Equipment Market @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/galley-equipment-market

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Facts & Factors:

Aircraft MRO Market By Service Type (Engine MRO, Avionics MRO, Airframe MRO, Cabin MRO, Landing Gear MRO, and Others), By Aircraft Type (Fixed Wing Aircraft and Rotary Wing Aircraft), By Organization Type (Airline/Operator MRO, Independent MRO, and Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) MRO), and By Application (Commercial, Cargo, and Defence Services): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2021 – 2026

Aerospace Galley Trolley And Containers Market By Product Type (Trolley and Container), By Trolley (Meal/Bar Trolley, Waste Bin Trolley, Refrigerated Trolley, and Folding Trolley), and By Container (Ice Containers and Others): Global & Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast 2021 – 2026

Aircraft Filters Market by Aircraft Type (Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), Rotary Wing, and Fixed Wing), by Sales Channel (Aftermarket and Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)), by Type (Air Filter, Avionics Filters, Cabin Air Filters, Odour Absorbing Filters, Engine Air Intake Filters, Fuel and Oil & Lube Filters, Hydraulic Filters, and Others (Noise Filter, and Specialty Filters)), by Application (Hydraulic System, Engine, Avionics, Pneumatic System, and Cabin), by Material (Aluminium and Plastic), by Vertical (Military Aviation, Business Aviation, Commercial Aviation, and Others), and by Regions: Global & Regional Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecast 2021–2026

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market By System Type (Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Detection, Park Assist, Lane Departure Warning System, Autonomous Emergency Braking, Tire Pressure Monitoring, Heads-up Display, Intelligent Headlights, Forward Collision Warning E-Call System, Night Vision System, & Pedestrian Detection System), By Component Type (LiDAR, Radar, Camera, Laser, & Sensor), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV), & Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)), And By Regions - Global & Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast 2022 - 2028

In-vehicle Payment Services Market By Mode Of Payment (QR Code/ RFID, App-based/e-wallet, Credit/Debit Card-based, and NFC), By Vehicle Type (Passenger cars, Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs), Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCVs), and Automated Guided Vehicles), By Form Factor (Embedded System, Tethered System, and Integrated System), By Application (Shopping, Gas/Charging Stations, Food and Beverages, Toll Collection, Parking, and Others), and By Region: Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2021 – 2026

Aircraft Seating Market By Aircraft Type (Wide Body Aircraft, Narrow Body Aircraft, Very Large Aircraft, Regional Transport Aircraft), By Seat Class (First Class, Business Class, Premium Economy, Economy), By Component (Seat Actuators, Foams & Fittings, Others): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecast 2020–2026

About Facts & Factors:

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fnfresearch

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/fnfresearch

Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/factsandfactors/

Contact Us:

Sanu Thomas

USA: +1 347 690-0211

United Kingdom: +44 2032 894158

Japan: +81 50 5806 9039

India: +91 96043 17127

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com

Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com

Blog: https://www.fnfresearch.com/blog/


