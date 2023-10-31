Denny's (DENN) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2023, Denny's (DENN) reported revenue of $114.18 million, down 2.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.17, compared to $0.12 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $116.99 million, representing a surprise of -2.40%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +13.33%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.15.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Denny's performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Company operated restaurants at end of period : 74 compared to the 75 average estimate based on six analysts.

Total restaurants end of period : 1,644 versus the six-analyst average estimate of 1,642.

Franchised and licensed restaurants at end of period : 1,570 compared to the 1,567 average estimate based on six analysts.

Changes in Same-Restaurant Sales - Domestic Franchise Restaurants : 2.1% compared to the 3.1% average estimate based on five analysts.

Changes in Same-Restaurant Sales - Company Restaurants : -1.4% compared to the 2.3% average estimate based on five analysts.

Changes in Same-Restaurant Sales - Domestic System-wide Restaurants : 1.8% compared to the 2.9% average estimate based on five analysts.

Revenue- Franchise and license revenue : $61.03 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $62.20 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6.5%.

Revenue- Company restaurant sales : $53.15 million compared to the $54.82 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.8% year over year.

Revenue- Franchise and license revenue- Advertising revenue : $19.30 million versus $20 million estimated by three analysts on average.

Revenue- Franchise and license revenue- Occupancy revenue : $8.64 million compared to the $9.21 million average estimate based on three analysts.

Revenue- Franchise and license revenue- Initial and other fees : $3.39 million versus $3.25 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Revenue- Franchise and license revenue- Royalties: $29.70 million compared to the $30.11 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Shares of Denny's have returned +0.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

