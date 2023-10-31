Advertisement
U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,170.75
    -15.00 (-0.36%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,962.00
    -55.00 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,339.25
    -77.25 (-0.54%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,646.90
    -6.70 (-0.41%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.62
    +0.31 (+0.38%)
     

  • Gold

    2,003.00
    -2.60 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    23.31
    -0.09 (-0.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0599
    -0.0020 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.8750
    +0.0300 (+0.62%)
     

  • Vix

    19.75
    -1.52 (-7.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2144
    -0.0024 (-0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.3640
    +0.3240 (+0.22%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    34,325.60
    +24.77 (+0.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    704.72
    +2.13 (+0.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,327.39
    +36.11 (+0.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,649.44
    -47.52 (-0.15%)
     

Denny's (DENN) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Zacks Equity Research
·3 min read

For the quarter ended September 2023, Denny's (DENN) reported revenue of $114.18 million, down 2.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.17, compared to $0.12 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $116.99 million, representing a surprise of -2.40%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +13.33%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.15.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Denny's performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Company operated restaurants at end of period: 74 compared to the 75 average estimate based on six analysts.

  • Total restaurants end of period: 1,644 versus the six-analyst average estimate of 1,642.

  • Franchised and licensed restaurants at end of period: 1,570 compared to the 1,567 average estimate based on six analysts.

  • Changes in Same-Restaurant Sales - Domestic Franchise Restaurants: 2.1% compared to the 3.1% average estimate based on five analysts.

  • Changes in Same-Restaurant Sales - Company Restaurants: -1.4% compared to the 2.3% average estimate based on five analysts.

  • Changes in Same-Restaurant Sales - Domestic System-wide Restaurants: 1.8% compared to the 2.9% average estimate based on five analysts.

  • Revenue- Franchise and license revenue: $61.03 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $62.20 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6.5%.

  • Revenue- Company restaurant sales: $53.15 million compared to the $54.82 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.8% year over year.

  • Revenue- Franchise and license revenue- Advertising revenue: $19.30 million versus $20 million estimated by three analysts on average.

  • Revenue- Franchise and license revenue- Occupancy revenue: $8.64 million compared to the $9.21 million average estimate based on three analysts.

  • Revenue- Franchise and license revenue- Initial and other fees: $3.39 million versus $3.25 million estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Revenue- Franchise and license revenue- Royalties: $29.70 million compared to the $30.11 million average estimate based on two analysts.

View all Key Company Metrics for Denny's here>>>

Shares of Denny's have returned +0.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Denny's Corporation (DENN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

Advertisement