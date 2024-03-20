Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript March 19, 2024

Operator: Good afternoon, and welcome to Design’s Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]. Please be advised that this call is being recorded at the company's request. I would now like to turn the call over to Dr. Sean Jeffries, Chief Operating Officer of Design Therapeutics. You may begin.

Sean Jeffries : Welcome and thank you for joining us today. Earlier, we issued a press release outlining our fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results and updates across our portfolio of GeneTAC small molecule genomic medicines. The slides that we'll be using today during today's call will be available along with the recording of this call in the investor section of our website at designtx.com. I'm Sean Jeffries, Chief Operating Officer of Design, and I'm joined today on the call by our Chairman and CEO, Dr. Pratik Shah. During this call, we will use forward-looking statements to related to our current expectations and plans, including our program development plans, which are subject to risk and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially due to various important factors, including those described in the risk factors section of our most recently filed Form 10-K.

These statements represent our views as of this call and should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date in the future. We take no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements. With that, I'd like to turn the call over to Dr. Shah.

Pratik Shah : Thank you, Dr. Jeffries, and good afternoon, everyone. I'm excited to present Design Therapeutics’ First Significant Update for 2024. What makes this company unique and compelling is that we have discovered a new class of small molecules that are designed to dial up or dial down the expression of an individual gene in the genome. When you think about the role of individual genes and disease, there are many monogenic disorders where the single gene that causes the disease is well established. Our vision is to develop small molecules that can provide a restorative therapy and work with the patient's natural genome to help cells read the genes in a manner that restores cellular health despite the presence of the mutations.

We are working on at least four major such disorders, Friedreich Ataxia, Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy, Huntington’s Disease, and Myotonic Dystrophy. Each of the programs we are pursuing in these areas have the potential to be first in class or best in class. I'm Pratik Shah, I serve as the CEO. I was previously Chairman of Synthorx, which is now part of Sanofi as a result of $2.5 billion acquisition, and prior to that I was CEO of Auspex Pharmaceuticals, which was acquired for $3.5 billion. There we had discovered and developed AUSTEDO, which is now doing over $1 billion in annual revenue, and I'm joined by an accomplished and capable leadership team at Design, including Dr. Sean Jeffries, our Chief Operating Officer; and Dr. Jae Kim.

