Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) shareholders are up 10% this past week, but still in the red over the last five years

Over the last month the Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) has been much stronger than before, rebounding by 33%. But that is little comfort to those holding over the last half decade, sitting on a big loss. Indeed, the share price is down 66% in the period. So we're hesitant to put much weight behind the short term increase. Of course, this could be the start of a turnaround.

While the last five years has been tough for Despegar.com shareholders, this past week has shown signs of promise. So let's look at the longer term fundamentals and see if they've been the driver of the negative returns.

Because Despegar.com made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last five years Despegar.com saw its revenue shrink by 6.5% per year. While far from catastrophic that is not good. The share price decline of 11% compound, over five years, is understandable given the company is losing money, and revenue is moving in the wrong direction. The chance of imminent investor enthusiasm for this stock seems slimmer than Louise Brooks. Ultimately, it may be worth watching - should revenue pick up, the share price might follow.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

A Different Perspective

Despegar.com provided a TSR of 3.2% over the last twelve months. But that was short of the market average. On the bright side, that's still a gain, and it is certainly better than the yearly loss of about 11% endured over half a decade. So this might be a sign the business has turned its fortunes around. You might want to assess this data-rich visualization of its earnings, revenue and cash flow.

