Despite currently being unprofitable, Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) has delivered a 43% return to shareholders over 5 years

The main point of investing for the long term is to make money. Better yet, you'd like to see the share price move up more than the market average. But Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS) has fallen short of that second goal, with a share price rise of 43% over five years, which is below the market return. Some buyers are laughing, though, with an increase of 32% in the last year.

In light of the stock dropping 6.5% in the past week, we want to investigate the longer term story, and see if fundamentals have been the driver of the company's positive five-year return.

Because Glaukos made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last 5 years Glaukos saw its revenue grow at 12% per year. That's a fairly respectable growth rate. The annual gain of 7% over five years is better than nothing, but falls short of the market. Arguably, that means, the market (previously) expected stronger growth from the company.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

Glaukos is a well known stock, with plenty of analyst coverage, suggesting some visibility into future growth.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Glaukos has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 32% in the last twelve months. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 7% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Glaukos you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

