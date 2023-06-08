Despite delivering investors losses of 42% over the past 1 year, E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) has been growing its earnings

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 12% in the last week. But that is minimal compensation for the share price under-performance over the last year. The cold reality is that the stock has dropped 42% in one year, under-performing the market.

The recent uptick of 12% could be a positive sign of things to come, so let's take a look at historical fundamentals.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Even though the E.W. Scripps share price is down over the year, its EPS actually improved. Of course, the situation might betray previous over-optimism about growth.

The divergence between the EPS and the share price is quite notable, during the year. So it's easy to justify a look at some other metrics.

E.W. Scripps managed to grow revenue over the last year, which is usually a real positive. Since the fundamental metrics don't readily explain the share price drop, there might be an opportunity if the market has overreacted.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

We know that E.W. Scripps has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store?

A Different Perspective

E.W. Scripps shareholders are down 42% for the year, but the market itself is up 3.9%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 6% over the last half decade. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand E.W. Scripps better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with E.W. Scripps , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

