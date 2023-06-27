Despite shrinking by US$30m in the past week, Cooper-Standard Holdings (NYSE:CPS) shareholders are still up 127% over 1 year

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 12% in the last week. Despite this, the stock is a strong performer over the last year, no doubt about that. We're very pleased to report the share price shot up 127% in that time. So it may be that the share price is simply cooling off after a strong rise. More important, going forward, is how the business itself is going.

While this past week has detracted from the company's one-year return, let's look at the recent trends of the underlying business and see if the gains have been in alignment.

Because Cooper-Standard Holdings made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Over the last twelve months, Cooper-Standard Holdings' revenue grew by 14%. That's a fairly respectable growth rate. While that revenue growth is pretty good the share price performance outshone it, with a lift of 127% as mentioned above. If the profitability is on the horizon then now could be a very exciting time to be a shareholder. Of course, we are always cautious about succumbing to 'fear of missing out' when a stock has shot up strongly.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Cooper-Standard Holdings shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 127% over one year. Notably the five-year annualised TSR loss of 14% per year compares very unfavourably with the recent share price performance. The long term loss makes us cautious, but the short term TSR gain certainly hints at a brighter future. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Cooper-Standard Holdings (at least 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

