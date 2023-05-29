Despite shrinking by US$86m in the past week, SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) shareholders are still up 69% over 1 year

Passive investing in index funds can generate returns that roughly match the overall market. But one can do better than that by picking better than average stocks (as part of a diversified portfolio). To wit, the SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) share price is 69% higher than it was a year ago, much better than the market decline of around 0.7% (not including dividends) in the same period. So that should have shareholders smiling. And shareholders have also done well over the long term, with an increase of 31% in the last three years.

While the stock has fallen 8.4% this week, it's worth focusing on the longer term and seeing if the stocks historical returns have been driven by the underlying fundamentals.

SI-BONE isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

SI-BONE grew its revenue by 27% last year. That's a fairly respectable growth rate. Buyers pushed the share price 69% in response, which isn't unreasonable. If the company can maintain the revenue growth, the share price could go higher still. But before deciding this growth stock is underappreciated, you might want to check out profitability trends (and cash flow)

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that SI-BONE shareholders have gained 69% (in total) over the last year. So this year's TSR was actually better than the three-year TSR (annualized) of 10%. These improved returns may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand SI-BONE better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that SI-BONE is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

