Is Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) Expensive For A Reason? A Look At Its Intrinsic Value

Destination XL Group's estimated fair value is US$3.15 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Destination XL Group is estimated to be 28% overvalued based on current share price of US$4.04

Destination XL Group's peers seem to be trading at a higher premium to fair value based onthe industry average of -152%

Does the January share price for Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. The Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model is the tool we will apply to do this. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

The Model

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$45.6m US$16.1m US$24.9m US$17.6m US$14.1m US$12.3m US$11.2m US$10.6m US$10.3m US$10.2m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ -29.20% Est @ -19.78% Est @ -13.18% Est @ -8.56% Est @ -5.32% Est @ -3.06% Est @ -1.48% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 9.0% US$41.9 US$13.6 US$19.3 US$12.5 US$9.2 US$7.3 US$6.2 US$5.4 US$4.8 US$4.3

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$124m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.2%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 9.0%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$10m× (1 + 2.2%) ÷ (9.0%– 2.2%) = US$154m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$154m÷ ( 1 + 9.0%)10= US$65m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$190m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of US$4.0, the company appears slightly overvalued at the time of writing. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

dcf

Important Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Destination XL Group as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 9.0%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.347. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Destination XL Group

Strength

Currently debt free.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow for the next 3 years.

Good value based on P/E ratio compared to estimated Fair P/E ratio.

Threat

No apparent threats visible for DXLG.

