U.S. markets open in 1 hour 39 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,645.75
    -22.00 (-0.47%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,033.00
    -74.00 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,434.25
    -146.75 (-0.94%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,164.00
    -11.90 (-0.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.36
    -0.54 (-0.68%)
     

  • Gold

    1,797.20
    -0.20 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    22.40
    -0.01 (-0.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1319
    -0.0046 (-0.41%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7710
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.78
    +1.17 (+5.97%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3572
    -0.0017 (-0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.2650
    -0.2850 (-0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,240.13
    -601.99 (-1.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    976.20
    -66.68 (-6.39%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,469.76
    -15.52 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,478.56
    -9.34 (-0.03%)
     

Destination XL Group, Inc. Reports Holiday Sales Results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Destination XL Group, Inc.
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Updates Guidance increasing Net Income and Adjusted EBITDA, while narrowing Sales

CANTON, Mass., Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Destination XL Group, Inc. (Nasdaq:DXLG), the largest omni-channel specialty retailer of big and tall men's apparel, today announced the following results for the 9-week holiday sales period ended January 1, 2022 (unaudited):

  • Total sales were $106.6 million compared to $78.4 million for the 9-week holiday sales period ended January 2, 2021 and $103.1 million for the 9-week holiday sales period ended January 4, 2020.

  • As compared to fiscal 2019, comparable sales in our omni-channel retail business for the same 9-week holiday period increased 11.4%, primarily due to an increase in comparable sales from our direct business of 32.0% and an increase in comparable store sales of 3.2%. This comparable sales increase of 11.4% was partially offset by closed stores and a decrease in wholesale revenues, resulting in the 3.4% increase in total sales for the 9-week holiday period as compared to the same period of fiscal 2019.

Based on the holiday sales and expectations for the remainder of the fourth quarter, the Company is updating its guidance for fiscal 2021 as follows:

  • Total sales for fiscal 2021 are expected to be $500.0 million to $505.0 million, narrowed from previous guidance of $500.0 million to $510.0 million.

  • Net income of $0.80 to $0.85 per diluted share, increased from previous guidance of net income of $0.72 to $0.80 per diluted share.

  • Adjusted EBITDA of $74.0 to $78.0 million, increased from previous guidance of $70.0 to $75.0 million. Free cash flow for the full year is expected to be in excess of $65.0 million, increased from previous guidance of free cash flow in excess of $55.0 million. Adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow are non-GAAP financial measures, see “Non-GAAP Measures” below.

“We continue to transform our business through DXL’s brand repositioning which allows us to better target the addressable market and drive sales growth. For the critical 9-week holiday shopping season we grew sales both in-store and through our direct channels with very few promotions which contributed to higher margins based on lower markdowns. These structural elements are a major factor in driving our expected record performance for the full year in adjusted EBITDA, net income, and free cash flow. We have remained faithful to our strategic initiative to transform DXL and reposition our brand with a greater focus on fit, selection and experience,” said Harvey Kanter, President and Chief Executive Officer.

“With the resurgence of COVID-19 infections from the Omicron variant, we are experiencing a softening of sales which we attribute to growing public concern which we have reflected in our updated guidance. Supply chain disruptions still exist, however, they continue to slowly improve and we are continually monitoring and pivoting to ensure we have a better flow of inventory to meet our sales expectations. Despite these challenges, we are very pleased with the structural changes that have been made to our business this year in gross margin expansion and operating cost management, and with our restructured liquidity position. We look forward to greater opportunities in 2022,” Kanter concluded.

The Company plans to report its actual fourth-quarter and fiscal 2021 financial results on March 17, 2022, when management also will conduct its quarterly conference call to discuss its results. The earnings call will be hosted by Harvey Kanter, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Peter Stratton, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, and Treasurer.

Comparable sales in our omni-channel retail business include stores that have been opened for at least 13 months and our direct business. The Company has not carved-out sales for any periods where the stores were temporarily closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic and its variants. Direct sales are defined as sales that originate online, whether through our website, at the store level or through a third party marketplace. Sales from our wholesale business are not part of the Company’s comparable sales calculation.

Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), this press release contains non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow. The presentation of these non-GAAP measures is not in accordance with GAAP, and should not be considered superior to or as a substitute for net income or cash flows from operating activities or any other measure of performance derived in accordance with GAAP. In addition, not all companies calculate non-GAAP financial measures in the same manner and, accordingly, the non-GAAP measures presented in this release may not be comparable to similar measures used by other companies. The Company believes the inclusion of these non-GAAP measures help investors gain a better understanding of the Company’s performance, especially when comparing such results to previous periods, and that they are useful as an additional means for investors to evaluate the Company's operating results, when reviewed in conjunction with the Company's GAAP financial statements.

The Company believes that adjusted EBITDA (calculated as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and excluding asset impairment charges, if applicable) is useful to investors in evaluating its performance and is a key metric to measure profitability and economic productivity.

Free cash flow is a metric that management uses to monitor liquidity. Management believes this metric is important to investors because it demonstrates the Company’s ability to strengthen liquidity while supporting its capital projects and new store growth. Free cash flow is calculated as cash flow from operating activities, less capital expenditures and excludes the mandatory and discretionary repayment of debt.

The following are the reconciliations of free cash flows (a non-GAAP measure) from cash flow from operating activities (the comparable GAAP measure) and Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) from Net Income (the comparable GAAP measure):


GAAP to NON-GAAP Free Cash Flow Reconciliation (unaudited)

Projected

(in millions)

Fiscal 2021

Cash flow from operating activities (GAAP basis)

$ > 69.3

Capital expenditures

(4.3)

Free Cash Flow (non-GAAP basis)

$ > 65.0


GAAP to NON-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation (unaudited)

Projected

2021

(in millions)

Net income (GAAP basis)

$54.5 to $57.9

Add back:

Impairment of assets

(2.1)-(2.3)

Provision for income taxes

0.5

Interest expense

4.3-4.6

Depreciation and amortization

17.0-17.1

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP basis)

$74.0 to $78.0

About Destination XL Group, Inc.

Destination XL Group, Inc. is the leading retailer of Men’s Big + Tall apparel that delivers a Big + Tall shopping experience that fits -- fits his body, fits his style, fits his life. Subsidiaries of Destination XL Group, Inc. operate DXL Big + Tall retail and outlet stores throughout the United States as well as Toronto, Canada, Casual Male XL retail and outlet stores in the United States, and an e-commerce website, DXL.com, which offers a multi-channel solution similar to the DXL store experience with the most extensive selection of online products available anywhere for Big + Tall men. The Company is headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts, and its common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "DXLG." For more information, please visit the Company's investor relations website: https://investor.dxl.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements and information contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements under the federal securities laws, including statements regarding: our updated guidance for fiscal 2021, including assumptions underlying the guidance such as expected gross margin rate, comparable sales and expected capital expenditures for fiscal 2021. The discussion of forward-looking information requires management of the Company to make certain estimates and assumptions regarding the Company's strategic direction and the effect of such plans on the Company's financial results. The Company's actual results and the implementation of its plans and operations may differ materially from forward-looking statements made by the Company. The Company encourages readers of forward-looking information concerning the Company to refer to its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including without limitation, its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on March 19, 2021, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission that set forth certain risks and uncertainties that may have an impact on future results and direction of the Company, including risks relating to: the COVID-19 pandemic and its variants impact on the Company’s results of operations; ongoing supply chain issues; and the Company’s execution of its digital and store strategy and ability to grow its market share, predict customer tastes and fashion trends, forecast sales growth trends and compete successfully in the United States men’s big and tall apparel market.

Forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date of this release. Subsequent events or circumstances occurring after such date may render these statements incomplete or out of date. The Company undertakes no obligation and expressly disclaims any duty to update such statements.

Investor Relations Contact:
Investor.relations@dxlg.com
603-933-0541



Recommended Stories

  • Zynga to Be Acquired by Take-Two for $12.7 Billion. Zynga Stock Is Soaring.

    Shares of gaming services company Zynga were soaring in premarket trading following the news that it will be acquired by Take-Two Interactive in a cash-and-stock deal with an enterprise value of $12.7 billion. Zynga (ticker: ZNGA ) shares jumped 46.3% to $8.82, while Take-Two ( TTWO ) dropped 8.4% to $150.84. Under the terms of the deal, Zynga stockholders will receive $8.50 in cash and $6.36 in stock when the transaction closes, for a total of $9.86 per Zynga share.

  • Seeking at Least 6% Dividend Yield? Morgan Stanley Suggests 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    One thing is certain already: the market environment for 2022 will not be the same as that in 2021. This may or may not be good for investors, per se, but like every shift in market conditions, it will present opportunities for those prepared to grasp them. Some factors are just reruns. COVID is rearing its ugly head again, threatening us with lockdowns and shutdowns. That’s running against the grain of a resurgent economy, an economy that is trying to gain more traction – but it’s facing headwi

  • 3 beaten-down Warren Buffett stocks poised to pop in 2022, if you're looking for bargains amid all-time highs

    Scared of sky-high stock prices? These dirt-cheap stocks are good bets for 2022.

  • Alibaba Stock Gets a Target Price Cut. Here’s Why It’s Still a Buy.

    Investors have been rushing to buy Alibaba stock since the beginning of the year. That's largely due to the shares looking attractively cheap.

  • ‘Bond King’ Jeffery Gundlach predicts the dollar will dive — which means these 3 assets could shine

    The billionaire investor expects the U.S. dollar to "slip pretty mightily."

  • 3 Tech Stocks Down 37% to 60% to Buy for 2022

    These solid companies are getting unfairly punished by the market. Savvy investors should take note.

  • 3 Stocks I Bought This Week

    It's been eight months since I sold my stake in AT&T. When the stock moved higher on the news -- even after the company announced it would lower its quarterly payouts -- that was all I needed to get out.

  • 5 Unstoppable Metaverse Stocks to Buy in 2022

    While many companies are scrambling to carve out their part of the metaverse, Nvidia is already marketing a successful product. Nvidia's graphics processing units (GPUs) should enjoy tremendous demand over the long term as well as the metaverse is built. Few companies can compete at the same level as Nvidia in powering virtual reality apps.

  • Tilray: Analyst Stays Cautious Ahead of November Quarter Earnings

    Before Monday’s (Jan 10) trading truly kicks into action, Tilray (TLRY) will release its November (F2Q22) quarter results. Ahead of the print, Cantor’s Pablo Zuanic believes the trends are not tilting in the Canadian LP’s favor. “Unless the company issues bullish forward commentary, we expect the stock to face pressure from the November quarter print,” the analyst forewarned. While Zuanic notes that cannabis makes up less than half of the company’s sales (in the August quarter they accounted for

  • 10 Dividend Stocks in Tiger Cub Lee Ainslie’s Portfolio

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 dividend stock picks of Tiger Cub Lee Ainslie’s portfolio. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Ainslie’s investment strategy, history, and stock picks, go directly to 5 Dividend Stocks in Tiger Cub Lee Ainslie’s Portfolio. Lee Ainslie is the founder of Maverick Capital, a Dallas-based […]

  • Bitcoin: Top 10 'buy the dip' investors

    From Elon Musk to Jack Dorsey, and Ark Investment's Cathie Wood, here's how world's top crypto believers gathered more bitcoin when it was falling.

  • Bitcoin Approaches Death Cross as Goldman Foresees 4 Fed Rate Hikes This Year

    Death cross’ past record as an indicator of deeper drawdowns is mixed.

  • 3 Top Software Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    Whether at home, work, or play, software is likely to play a vital role in our activities. Due to annual recurring revenues (ARR), profitability, and high product demand, software companies make terrific investments. It is tough to talk about software stocks without mentioning the world's largest software company, Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT).

  • Why Shares of Teladoc Sank in 2021

    Shares of virtual healthcare provider Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) fell 54% last year, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Teladoc grew U.S. subscription members 41% in 2020. CEO Jason Gorevic knew 2020 would be a tough act to follow since so many deals were pulled forward during the pandemic.

  • Binance CEO Zhao Is Worth $96B Excluding Crypto Holdings: Report

    Changpeng "CZ" Zhao is worth an estimated $96 billion, a figure that rivals tech billionaires Mark Zuckerberg, Larry Page and Sergey Brin.

  • Tech Bloodbath 2022: 3 Gems to Pick Up Amid the Carnage

    The Federal Reserve has indicated benchmark interest rate hikes are coming fairly soon, and that has caused the market to reassess richly valued companies. After surveying the carnage, three Fool.com contributors think Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN), Latch (NASDAQ: LTCH), and Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) are being unfairly punished and are worth buying. Coinbase Global took another 9% haircut this week, leaving it down 18% over the last month.

  • Consumer price index, bank earnings: What to know this week

    Inflation data will be in focus this week, with investors set to receive the Bureau of Labor Statistics' (BLS) latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) as the Federal Reserve's next monetary policy moves remain in focus. Quarterly earnings season also ramps up as some of the big banks report results.

  • LION ELECTRIC REACHES KEY MILESTONE WITH POSSESSION OF JOLIET, ILLINOIS PRODUCTION FACILITY AND KEY MANAGEMENT APPOINTMENTS

    The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) (TSX: LEV) ("Lion" or the "Company"), a leading manufacturer of all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles, today announced that it has taken possession of its upcoming production facility in Joliet, Ill. Tenant improvement work is ongoing and the company will shortly begin the installation of critical equipment and expects the first vehicles to come off the production line in the second half of 2022.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Coinbase Global Stock: Bear vs. Bull

    Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN), one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges in the world, took investors on a wild ride after its direct listing last April. The market's initial enthusiasm fizzled out as Bitcoin's (CRYPTO: BTC) gains stalled, other speculative cryptocurrencies lost their momentum, and a growing number of regulatory threats cast dark clouds over the nascent industry. Coinbase's growth rates are certainly stunning.