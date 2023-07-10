Is Dialog Group Berhad's (KLSE:DIALOG) Recent Price Movement Underpinned By Its Weak Fundamentals?

It is hard to get excited after looking at Dialog Group Berhad's (KLSE:DIALOG) recent performance, when its stock has declined 11% over the past three months. We, however decided to study the company's financials to determine if they have got anything to do with the price decline. Long-term fundamentals are usually what drive market outcomes, so it's worth paying close attention. Specifically, we decided to study Dialog Group Berhad's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Is ROE Calculated?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Dialog Group Berhad is:

8.3% = RM501m ÷ RM6.0b (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. That means that for every MYR1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated MYR0.08 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Dialog Group Berhad's Earnings Growth And 8.3% ROE

At first glance, Dialog Group Berhad's ROE doesn't look very promising. However, its ROE is similar to the industry average of 9.3%, so we won't completely dismiss the company. Still, Dialog Group Berhad has seen a flat net income growth over the past five years. Remember, the company's ROE is not particularly great to begin with. Hence, this provides some context to the flat earnings growth seen by the company.

We then compared Dialog Group Berhad's net income growth with the industry and found that the average industry growth rate was 5.7% in the same 5-year period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It's important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await.

Is Dialog Group Berhad Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Despite having a normal three-year median payout ratio of 33% (implying that the company keeps 67% of its income) over the last three years, Dialog Group Berhad has seen a negligible amount of growth in earnings as we saw above. So there could be some other explanation in that regard. For instance, the company's business may be deteriorating.

In addition, Dialog Group Berhad has been paying dividends over a period of at least ten years suggesting that keeping up dividend payments is way more important to the management even if it comes at the cost of business growth. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company is expected to keep paying out approximately 37% of its profits over the next three years. Still, forecasts suggest that Dialog Group Berhad's future ROE will rise to 10% even though the the company's payout ratio is not expected to change by much.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that the performance shown by Dialog Group Berhad can be open to many interpretations. While the company does have a high rate of reinvestment, the low ROE means that all that reinvestment is not reaping any benefit to its investors, and moreover, its having a negative impact on the earnings growth. That being so, the latest industry analyst forecasts show that the analysts are expecting to see a huge improvement in the company's earnings growth rate. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

