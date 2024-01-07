DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.'s (NASDAQ:DMAC) largest shareholders are individual investors with 52% ownership, insiders own 37%

Key Insights

DiaMedica Therapeutics' significant individual investors ownership suggests that the key decisions are influenced by shareholders from the larger public

A total of 25 investors have a majority stake in the company with 48% ownership

Recent purchases by insiders

A look at the shareholders of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) can tell us which group is most powerful. We can see that individual investors own the lion's share in the company with 52% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

And individual insiders on the other hand have a 37% ownership in the company. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about DiaMedica Therapeutics.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About DiaMedica Therapeutics?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

DiaMedica Therapeutics already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of DiaMedica Therapeutics, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

DiaMedica Therapeutics is not owned by hedge funds. Richard Jacinto is currently the company's largest shareholder with 12% of shares outstanding. Thomas von Koch is the second largest shareholder owning 11% of common stock, and Jan Stahlberg holds about 11% of the company stock.

Our studies suggest that the top 25 shareholders collectively control less than half of the company's shares, meaning that the company's shares are widely disseminated and there is no dominant shareholder.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of DiaMedica Therapeutics

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.. It has a market capitalization of just US$109m, and insiders have US$40m worth of shares in their own names. This may suggest that the founders still own a lot of shares. You can click here to see if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public -- including retail investors -- own 52% of DiaMedica Therapeutics. With this amount of ownership, retail investors can collectively play a role in decisions that affect shareholder returns, such as dividend policies and the appointment of directors. They can also exercise the power to vote on acquisitions or mergers that may not improve profitability.

For example, we've discovered 4 warning signs for DiaMedica Therapeutics (2 shouldn't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

You can access this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

