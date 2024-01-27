Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript January 26, 2024

Stuart Lubow: Good morning. Thank you, Shannon. With me today is Avi Reddy, our CFO, and thank you all for joining us this morning for our fourth quarter earnings call. 2023 was an unprecedented year in many respects, with the Federal Reserve taking interest rates to a multi-decade high and three regional banks failing resulting in significant focus on liquidity and deposits. Throughout all of this uncertainty, Dime's business model remained resilient as demonstrated by year-over-year growth in deposits of over $275 million and loans is over $200 million. Importantly, in 2023, we put in place several cornerstone investments that will serve as growth engines for the franchise in the years ahead. First, we rapidly assembled a cross-functional internal team to attract productive deposit gathering bankers from Signature Bank.

In the second quarter, we were able to onboard six groups, and at 12/31, their portfolio stands at approximately $350 million with approximately 50% being in DDA. To provide some background, after I joined Dime in 2017, we put in place the building blocks for our private and commercial bank deposit gathering operations. This existing operation provided us a solid foundation that helped us attract these new groups. We are proud of the fact that Dime was the only bank in Metro New York that was able to attract these talented bankers, a testament to our client-first business model and our state-of-the-art technology and treasury management systems. Today, our overall private and commercial bank deposit portfolio stands at approximately $1.5 billion, inclusive of the new groups hired in 2023.

Over the course of the second half of the year, we made significant operational and technology-related enhancements in this business and truly believe we now have the best-in-class private client platform in the Metro New York area. As I have said, this segment will be the growth engine for Dime in the years ahead as we build our portfolio via acquisition of new clients and new groups. Moving to the asset side of the balance sheet. We added to our business loan origination capacity by building out a brand-new health care vertical in 2023. This follows on the heels of building out a middle market C&I lending operation in '22. Our health care team is actively in the market, and our pipeline in this new vertical is now over $100 million and growing with an average rate of 9%.

The health care vertical will add diversity to our balance sheet with solid margins. Once again, we continue to spend a significant amount of time on our recruiting front and believe we have the potential to add more groups of talented bankers in the future. We do believe there will be more fallout from larger local institutions as well as an opportunity to bring over individual clients who seek locally managed relationship-based bank coupled with a strong technology and treasury management stack. In summary, as we look back on 2023, it was important for Dime to navigate the dynamic environment while playing strategic offense and take advantage of market opportunities. As we have just completed our year-end strategic planning process, I want to lay out our medium and long-term goals.

We intend on creating a more diversified balance sheet by focusing on growth in our business loan portfolio, which includes C&I and owner-occupied CRE. While we have historically been very strong operators in the multifamily and investor CRE, our committed focus for the future is to remix this balance sheet such that business loans will have a greater weighting. Right now, business loans account for approximately 21% of loans, and we envision growing that -- growing business loans to 30% and reducing multi-foundry to the 25% to 30% range over a two-to-three year time frame. To provide you some context on how earnest we are about the balance sheet transformation, a look at our current loan pipeline indicates approximately $780 million in the pipeline with 70% in business loans.

A year ago, business loans accounted for only 35% of the pipeline. By the way, the average rate on our pipeline is 8.43%. Building on the success we have had on the deposit gathering front, growing our private and commercial bank will be a key focus. This will allow us to continue to grow the DDA balances as well as lower our loan-to-deposit ratio to a range between 90% and 95% over medium term. As I've said, we are in discussions with numerous teams at the current time and expect to hire additional top quality bankers in the year ahead. Finally, I want to provide some thoughts on our profitability goals. While our asset book has limited maturities and re-pricings in '24, in 2025 and 2026, we see increased repricing on the asset side. Returning to a 110 to 125 ROA is a key market, and we are highly focused on getting there as the asset side of the balance sheet turns over.

This will be accomplished by a significant improvement in NIM as rates normalize. In the interim, we will continue to control the things that we can, including staying extremely disciplined on expenses. As I said in our last earnings call, our main focus is on providing our customers with outstanding service that only a locally managed community bank can provide, growing our financialized value and delivering shareholders -- our shareholders strong returns. Being a conservative underwriter of credit has always been a hallmark of Dime. We continue to have a very low level of nonperforming loans, including past dues -- including no past dues in our $4 billion multifamily portfolio. With respect to the fourth quarter results, our core EPS was approximately $0.45.

We were pleased to see NIM contraction continuing to slow, DDA balances remaining steady, capital ratios continuing to grow and asset quality metrics remaining stable. In closing, I would like to thank all our outstanding employees for staying focused on our goals during these challenging times. Avi will now provide more details on the quarter.

Avinash Reddy: Thank you, Stu. Reported EPS was $0.37 per share. Excluding the impact of the special FDIC assessment and assuming a normalized tax rate of 27%, core EPS would have been approximately $0.45. The tax rate in the second half of the year was impacted by certain disallowed items related to executive severance. As mentioned in the press release, our expectation for the tax rate for 2024 is around 27%. As we expected, the pace of NIM compression slowed even further in the fourth quarter and the compression was only five basis points compared to 16 basis points in the prior quarter. At 29% of average total deposits, our noninterest-bearing deposit percentage remains a clear differentiator for Dime versus other community banks in our footprint.

We are cognizant of the challenging revenue environment and continue to manage expenses prudently. Our focus is being as efficient as possible. Expenses for the fourth quarter, excluding the onetime FDIC special assessment and intangible amortization was $52.5 million. For the full year, cash noninterest expense, excluding FDIC special assessment, intangible amortization and severance was approximately $202 million, well below our annual guide for 2023 of $206 million to $209 million. Notably, we were able to absorb the cost of new hires into our organization by rationalizing expenses across the organization by using technology to automate manual processes and promoting and filling open roles from our talented employee base. Non-interest income for the third quarter was $8.5 million.

We had a $3.7 million provision in the fourth quarter. The allowance to loans remain steady at 67 basis points. We're cognizant that there has been a lot of scrutiny on CRE concentration. In this regard, Dime's Investor CRE concentration, excluding multifamily loans, which are really residential loans for five or more tenants is only 258% of total capital. This quarter, our concentration levels dropped as we continue to focus on growing business loans and building capital. In light of the overall environment, our posture as it relates to the balance sheet is to build capital methodically. This will, in turn, support our clients when they need it. This quarter, our risk-based capital ratios increased by approximately 20 basis points. Now I will turn to some guidance for 2024.

As you know, we don't provide quarterly quantitative NIM guidance. All else equal, we expect the NIM to remain within a few basis points of current levels until the Federal Reserve starts cutting rates. This is contingent on competition remaining rational and our loan originations, which help offset any deposit cost creep remaining at fourth quarter levels of approximately $200 million at 7.85. Once the Fed cuts rates, we anticipate expansion and our medium to longer-term goals and projections do envision the NIM getting back to historical levels in the low to mid-threes and potentially even higher. This will require more of our assets to -. And as mentioned earlier, 2025 and 2026 are significant years for us in terms of asset repricing. Of note, we have already begun to prepare for the Fed rate cuts by segmenting our deposit base into various buckets.

It's important to note that our deposit base has less of a consumer weighting than national peer groups. And as such, we should see higher deposit betas on the way down. With respect to our positioning on lending, our strategy is to ensure we continue to support our key clients through any operating environment. And as Stu mentioned, we continue to see growth in our business loan portfolio. Growth in the business portfolio will offset declines in Multifamily and Investor Cree where we are still servicing existing solid relationships. On an aggregate basis, we expect loan growth in 2024 to be in the low single digits with a stable first half of the year and growth in the latter half of the year. With respect to core cash noninterest expenses, if we take the Q4 cash operating expenses of $52.5 million and annualize that, we get to $210 million.

We expect to be flat to up 1.5% on that base, which equates to $210 million to $213 million as a range for 2024. As I mentioned earlier, the expectation for the core tax rate for 2024 is around 27%. With that, I'll turn the call back to the operator, and we will be happy to take your questions.

