On December 26, 2023, James Sanfilippo, Director and 10% Owner of John B Sanfilippo & Son Inc (NASDAQ:JBSS), sold 1,070 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found through this SEC Filing.

John B Sanfilippo & Son Inc is a processor and distributor of nuts and nut-based products that include peanuts, pecans, cashews, walnuts, almonds, and other nuts. The company's products are sold under various brand names, as well as private labels. Its offerings are distributed in food retailers and grocery stores, as well as in commercial channels.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 9,534 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

The insider transaction history for John B Sanfilippo & Son Inc indicates a pattern of 2 insider buys and 6 insider sells over the past year.

On the date of the insider's recent transaction, shares of John B Sanfilippo & Son Inc were trading at $104.3, resulting in a market cap of $1.222 billion.

The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 18.96, which is above the industry median of 18.4 and also above the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

With a trading price of $104.3 and a GuruFocus Value of $94.62, John B Sanfilippo & Son Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.1, indicating that the stock is considered Modestly Overvalued according to its GF Value.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Director, 10% Owner James Sanfilippo Sells Shares of John B Sanfilippo & Son Inc

