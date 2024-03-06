Director, 10% Owner Telekom Deutsche Sells Shares of T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)

On March 5, 2024, Telekom Deutsche, serving as Director and 10% Owner, executed a sale of 584,730 shares of T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS). The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found through this SEC Filing.

T-Mobile US Inc is a major player in the telecommunications industry, providing wireless voice and data services in the United States through its various subsidiaries. The company's offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging, and data services, as well as wholesale wireless services.

Over the past year, the insider, Telekom Deutsche, has sold a total of 7,796,400 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This latest sale continues a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and 43 insider sells for T-Mobile US Inc.

On the date of the insider's recent transaction, shares of T-Mobile US Inc were trading at $164.02, giving the company a market capitalization of $196.90 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stood at 23.94, which is above the industry median of 16.66 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value chart, with a share price of $164.02 and a GF Value of $144.15, T-Mobile US Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.14, indicating that the stock is modestly overvalued.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

