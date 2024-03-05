Walter Woltosz, a director and 10% owner of Simulations Plus Inc (NASDAQ:SLP), sold 20,000 shares of the company on March 1, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at a price of $41.41 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $828,200.Simulations Plus Inc (NASDAQ:SLP) specializes in modeling and simulation software for pharmaceutical development. The company's software is used to simulate the absorption, distribution, metabolism, excretion, and toxicity (ADMET) of new compounds and to model the behavior of these compounds in different biological systems.Over the past year, Walter Woltosz has sold a total of 260,000 shares of Simulations Plus Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for the company shows a pattern of 15 insider sells and no insider buys over the same timeframe.

Director and 10% Owner Walter Woltosz Sells 20,000 Shares of Simulations Plus Inc (SLP)

The market capitalization of Simulations Plus Inc stands at $862.38 million as of the date of the insider's recent sale. The stock's price-earnings ratio is 81.49, which is above both the industry median of 25.8 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

Considering the stock's current price of $41.41 and the GuruFocus Value of $57.36, Simulations Plus Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.72, indicating that the stock is modestly undervalued according to the GF Value metric. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

