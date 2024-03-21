Director Aditya Kohli Sells 18,000 Shares of HilleVax Inc (HLVX)

Aditya Kohli, a director at HilleVax Inc (NASDAQ:HLVX), has sold 18,000 shares of the company on March 20, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at a price of $17.43 per share, which resulted in a total value of $313,740.

HilleVax Inc (NASDAQ:HLVX) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel vaccines. The company's lead product candidate is in development for the prevention of norovirus gastroenteritis, a condition that causes inflammation of the stomach or intestines or both. This condition is commonly referred to as the stomach flu and is a leading cause of acute gastroenteritis worldwide.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 68,866 shares of HilleVax Inc (NASDAQ:HLVX) and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a series of transactions that have taken place over the last twelve months.

The insider transaction history for HilleVax Inc (NASDAQ:HLVX) indicates a pattern of insider sales, with 12 recorded over the past year and no insider buys during the same period.

On the date of the insider's most recent transaction, shares of HilleVax Inc (NASDAQ:HLVX) were trading at $17.43, giving the company a market capitalization of approximately $780.32 million.

The insider's recent sale contributes to the ongoing trend of insider selling at HilleVax Inc (NASDAQ:HLVX). Investors often monitor insider buying and selling patterns for insights into a company's performance and management's perspective on the stock's valuation.

For more detailed information, the SEC filing can be accessed through the following link: SEC Filing.

