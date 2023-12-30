On December 27, 2023, Amy Murray, a director at American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG), sold 850 shares of the company's stock, according to a recent SEC Filing. This transaction was executed at a price of $118.15 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $100,427.50.

American Financial Group Inc is an insurance holding company, based in Cincinnati, Ohio with assets over $70 billion. It focuses on property and casualty insurance, focusing on specialized commercial products for businesses, and also has a substantial portfolio of annuity products. It operates through a wide range of subsidiaries, with its major insurance division being the Great American Insurance Group.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 1,265 shares of American Financial Group Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a trend observed over the past year, where there have been 6 insider sells and 0 insider buys.

Director Amy Murray Sells Shares of American Financial Group Inc

The market capitalization of American Financial Group Inc stands at $9.96 billion as of the date of the insider's recent transaction. The stock's price-earnings ratio is 11.70, which is slightly higher than the industry median of 11.02 but lower than the companys historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value chart, with a stock price of $118.15 and a GuruFocus Value of $158.62, American Financial Group Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.74, indicating that the stock is considered Modestly Undervalued.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts. This intrinsic value estimate aims to determine whether the stock is fairly valued, undervalued, or overvalued at its current market price.

