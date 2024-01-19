Director Andrew Ng Sells 75,000 Shares of Coursera Inc (COUR)

Andrew Ng, a director at Coursera Inc (NYSE:COUR), sold 75,000 shares of the company on January 17, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Coursera Inc is an education technology company that provides a platform for online learning and instruction. It partners with universities and other organizations to offer online courses, certifications, and degrees in a variety of subjects.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 838,510 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

The insider transaction history for Coursera Inc shows a pattern of insider selling, with 0 insider buys and 108 insider sells over the past year.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Coursera Inc were trading at $19.49, giving the company a market cap of $2.986 billion.

With the current share price of $19.49 and a GuruFocus Value of $19.13, Coursera Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.02, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate that takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

