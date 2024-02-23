Andrew Ng, a director at Coursera Inc (NYSE:COUR), sold 75,000 shares of the company on February 21, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Coursera Inc is an education technology company that offers courses, specializations, certificates, and degree programs. The platform collaborates with universities and other organizations to offer online courses, certifications, and degrees in a variety of subjects.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 913,510 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

The insider transaction history for Coursera Inc indicates a trend of insider selling, with 120 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Director Andrew Ng Sells 75,000 Shares of Coursera Inc

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Coursera Inc were trading at $16.4, resulting in a market cap of $2.500 billion.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.83, with a GF Value of $19.79, suggesting that Coursera Inc is modestly undervalued.

Director Andrew Ng Sells 75,000 Shares of Coursera Inc

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

