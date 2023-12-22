On December 20, 2023, ARMSTRONG D GEOFFREY, a director at Nexstar Media Group Inc, executed a sale of 3,625 shares of the company's stock, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. The transaction resulted in the disposal of shares at a market price of $157.13 each.

Nexstar Media Group Inc is a leading diversified media company that leverages localism to bring new services and value to consumers and advertisers through its traditional media, digital and mobile media platforms. Its portfolio includes network-affiliated TV stations, related digital multicast signals, and a range of digital and internet-based media services.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 3,745 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The recent sale by ARMSTRONG D GEOFFREY is part of a broader trend observed over the past year, where Nexstar Media Group Inc has seen a total of 35 insider sells and no insider buys.

Director ARMSTRONG D GEOFFREY Sells Shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc

As of the date of the insider's recent transaction, Nexstar Media Group Inc's shares were trading at $157.13, giving the company a market capitalization of $5.407 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 13.73, which is below the industry median of 17.63 and above the companys historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value chart, with a share price of $157.13 and a GuruFocus Value of $205.73, Nexstar Media Group Inc's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.76, indicating that the stock is modestly undervalued.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into a company's internal perspective on the stock's valuation and future prospects.

