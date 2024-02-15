Director Carol Sanders Sells Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd

Director Carol Sanders executed a sale of 880 shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RNR) on February 12, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd is a global provider of reinsurance and insurance to cover the risk of natural and man-made catastrophes. It is also involved in related business activities including investment management.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 2,395 shares of the company and has not made any purchases. The recent transaction reflects a continuation of this selling trend.

The insider transaction history for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd shows a pattern of more insider sales than buys over the past year, with 1 insider buy and 7 insider sells recorded.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd were trading at $227.59, giving the company a market capitalization of $12.023 billion.

The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 4.45, which is below both the industry median of 11.85 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

With the current share price of $227.59 and a GuruFocus Value of $273.33, the price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.83, indicating that the stock is considered Modestly Undervalued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

