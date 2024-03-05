Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) experienced an insider sell on March 4, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. Director Cary Thompson sold a total of 23,410 shares of the company at an average price of $51.11 per share. This transaction has been documented in the SEC filing which can be accessed through the following link: SEC Filing.Fidelity National Financial Inc is a leading provider of title insurance, technology, and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company's primary business lines include title insurance and closing services for both residential and commercial real estate transactions.Over the past year, the insider, Cary Thompson, has sold a total of 23,410 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The insider transaction history for Fidelity National Financial Inc shows a pattern of 0 insider buys and 4 insider sells over the past year.

Director Cary Thompson Sells 23,410 Shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF)

On the valuation front, Fidelity National Financial Inc's shares were trading at $51.11 on the day of the insider's recent sell, giving the company a market capitalization of $14.081 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 27.01, which is above the industry median of 12.5 and also above the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.24, with a GF Value of $41.23, indicating that Fidelity National Financial Inc is considered Modestly Overvalued based on its GF Value.

Director Cary Thompson Sells 23,410 Shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF)

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

