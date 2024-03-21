Director Catherine Halligan has sold 500 shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) on March 19, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at a price of $526.26 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $263,130.

Ulta Beauty Inc is a leading beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers a wide range of products, including cosmetics, fragrance, skincare, hair care, bath and body products, and salon styling tools. Ulta Beauty Inc also provides salon services for hair, skin, and brows. The company operates through a network of retail stores and an e-commerce website, offering a unique shopping experience with a commitment to personalized service, fun and inviting stores, and its Ultamate Rewards loyalty program.

Over the past year, Catherine Halligan has sold a total of 900 shares of Ulta Beauty Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for Ulta Beauty Inc shows a pattern of 9 insider sells and 0 insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc were trading at $526.26 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $25.424 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 20.10, which is above the industry median of 18.33 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value chart, with a current price of $526.26 and a GF Value of $576.81, Ulta Beauty Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.91, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate that considers historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Director Catherine Halligan Sells Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA)

Director Catherine Halligan Sells Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA)

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

